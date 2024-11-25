Jess Hilarious Has Fans Curious About If She Dated Chris Brown

Did Jess Hilarious and Chris Brown date?

Jess Hilarious has sparked a social media frenzy with her response to Chris Brown's candid revelations about his dating life during Kai Cenat’s livestream. The R&B superstar’s appearance quickly became a trending topic, with fans—and Jess herself—sharing their reactions. During a conversation with Kai, Chris openly discussed his relationship status. When Kai directly asked if he was seeing someone, the singer casually replied, “I’m in multiple relationships.”

During an interview on The Breakfast Club, Jess claimed that comments made by Chris might have been a subtle jab at her. According to the comedian, Chris had previously teased her about dating another man named Chris, which she described as the type of behavior you would expect from a "bitter ex." Jess didn’t hold back; she added that Chris had bragged about purchasing a $400,000 ring for a woman. In a humorous twist, she decided to showcase her own ring in response. This prompted Charlamagne and DJ Envy to test its authenticity on air, and it turned out to be real.

Chris Brown’s Biggest Purchase Points To Possible Relationship With Jess Hilarious

Seeking clarification, Kai asked if Chris meant he had “more than one girlfriend,” to which Chris confirmed, “Yeah, something like that.” This response sent fans into a frenzy and didn’t go unnoticed by Jess, who provided her own sharp humor on the matter. Jess Hilarious’ comments on the show, paired with her trademark wit, sparked a wave of reactions online. Fans flooded social media with their inquiries. Some found her hilarious, while others questioned the purpose of her remarks.