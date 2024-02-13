Is Jess Hilarious Pregnant? Comedian Shares Huge News Amid 32nd Birthday Celebrations

Not long after finally confirming that she's an official co-host on "The Breakfast Club," Jess had more big news to share with DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and their listeners.

When 2024 began, Jess Hilarious left us confused as she failed to show up at The Breakfast Club studios to co-host the famous radio show. She had previously confirmed her new position on social media after a successful trial period but was MIA for the first few weeks of the year. Even Charlamagne Tha God wasn't sure what the future held for him and DJ Envy, but ultimately, TBC confirmed the Baltimore native as their newest addition a few weeks ago, and she's been keeping us on our toes ever since.

Today (February 13), Hilarious turns 32, which she happily celebrated on-air with her colleagues this morning. When her boyfriend, Chris, called in to send his partner some beautiful birthday greetings, he also let out a major announcement that shocked many tuning in. "Hey baby, it’s your man. I wanted to call and say Happy Birthday, I know this is a special day for you. I can’t wait to see you, I’m so proud of you. Llove that you’re standing divine all the time, and you just such an amazing woman," he proudly gushed.

Read More: Jess Hilarious Announces Her Addition As Permanent Breakfast Club Co-Host, Charlamagne The God Reacts

Jess Hilarious Won't be Hungover After Her B-Day, but She May Have Morning Sickness

"I can’t wait to see you later, and then I’m so excited for our little bundle of joy as well, baby," Chris added, seemingly confirming that Hilarious has a child on the way with her other half. As The Shade Room notes, the birthday girl didn't seem sure about sharing the news with the world, but Envy and Tha God's antics suggest that they've already known about Hilarious' plans to expand her family.

As Jess Hilarious prepares to embark on this new chapter of life, another celebrity is moving closer to her due date. 20-year-old Bhad Bhabie hosted a Valentine's shower for her unborn baby earlier this month, and fans can't wait to see what the former troublemaker will be like as a parent. Check out photos at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie's Valentine's Day-Themed Baby Shower Was A Huge Success

[Via]

