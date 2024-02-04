Kamala Harris Congratulates Jess Hilarious On Joining "The Breakfast Club"

Last week, Jess Hilarious finally confirmed that she'll be a permanent host of The Breakfast Club. The exciting announcement followed plenty of speculation, and even rumors that she would be off of the radio show for good. To celebrate, the comedian shared a dramatic video of her sitting on a throne between her co-hosts, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God.

Amid the announcement, Jess Hilarious has been met with congratulations and praise from countless fans and peers. Her predecessor Angela Yee even gave her a shoutout on Way Up recently, noting that it's not an easy gig. "Today I think that we should shine a light on Jess Hilarious for joining The Breakfast Club," she said. "Congratulations to her, I know it's not an easy job." Now, yet another powerful woman has provided her with a co-sign, Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris With A Message For Jess Hilarious

"Jess Hilarious, it's Kamala Harris," she begins in a new clip, shared by Charlamagne Tha God on Instagram earlier today. "Congratulations on joining The Breakfast Club, I know you're gonna be great. Your voice is so important. Have fun with Charlamagne and DJ Envy and thank you all for being just such an important voice for so many reasons." As expected, the message has viewers split. Either way, it's an exciting and unexpected endorsement. "The Most Powerful Woman In The World Will Be Listening to @breakfastclubam Per Usual. Thank You Madam VP. Tomorrow Morning the @jesshilarious_official era begins," Charlamagne Tha God captioned the clip.

Jess went on to share the clip on her own page, writing, "Thank you Ms. Vice President @kamalaharris I will not disappoint… oh I’m coming with it for sure." What do you think of Jess Hilarious becoming a permanent host of The Breakfast Club? How about Kamala Harris congratulating her? What about her reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

