Chris Brown Shows Love To Kendrick Lamar’s New Album “GNX”

Chris Brown's latest Instagram post has sparked big reactions from fans.

Recently, Chris Brown hopped online to share a cryptic video of himself, which has since earned big reactions from fans. While the video itself is simple enough, his choice of song is what followers are focused on the most. He included Kendrick Lamar's new GNX track "tv off" featuring Lefty Gunplay, which quickly became a fan favorite following the surprise release of the album last month.

"Drake about to hit the unfollow button when he wakes up," one Instagram user writes in his comments section. "Plesseeeeeeeee a remix with you would EATTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT," someone else says. This isn't the first time fans have seen Breezy show love to Kendrick, however. Back in June, he was spotted at the club dancing to his hit Drake track "Not Like Us." He's had some issues with the Toronto rapper in the past, but it's also possible he's just a Kendrick fan.

Chris Brown Shares New Video Featuring Kendrick Lamar's "tv off"

He and Drake do have something in common, however, as they were both hit with a $5 million lawsuit in October. The lawsuit was filed by Tykeiya Dore, who alleges that the duo stole the structure and melody of her song "I Got It" for their 2019 hit, "No Guidance." According to her, Drake's frequent collaborator Vinylz keeps tabs on the YouTube channel of Benji Filmz. Benji Filmz directed Tykeiya's music video. "Defendant Anderson Hernandez, professionally known as Vinylz," the lawsuit alleges. "Discovered and obtained access to Tykeiya’s song 'I Got It' and Cardi B’s songs on Benji Filmz YouTube channel."