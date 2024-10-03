Kai Cenat Announces Streaming Return And Vows To Break Twitch Record

That didn't take long.

Kai Cenat is one of the biggest streamers in the world. He's especially big in the world of hip hop. Before he announced his plans to retire in September, he was regularly debuting singles from megastars on his streams. He was even mentioned by Drake on the song "Push Ups." Cenat claimed that he was giving it all up, though, to pursue a basketball career. The streamer stated that he wanted to be a legit prospect, and tweeted his plans to dedicate himself to the sport. Then, on October 2, he changed his mind.

Kai Cenat announced his retirement from the Little Ballers League he helped start on Wednesday. In the same breath, he revealed his plans to become a streamer again. "I think I'm gonna have to go back to streaming when I retire," he said to uproarious applause. "I'm going back to streaming. I got a new goal I gotta get." When the sideline reporter asked Cenat about this goal, he made it clear that he's shooting for the top. He plans to get back to work in an attempt break the all time subscriber count on Twitch.

Kai Cenat Wants To Reclaim The Top Spot On Twitch

Kai Cenat's decision is probably a smart one. Lil Yachty attended one of the games the streamer put on for his Little Ballers League, and basically said as much. "That took a lot of courage," Boat said. "[But] he should come out of retirement… cuse this ain't a promising career." The rapper went on to clown Cenat's playing ability and praise his knack for coming up with entertaining content. "I think he is so innovative," Lil Yachty explained. "As far as like content creating. You can say what you want." Kai Cenat's profile has continued to rise in the past couple years, to the extent that he's being featured on albums by platinum selling artists. He's slated to appear, alongside Speed, on the upcoming Lil Durk song "War Scars."

As far Kai Cenat's goal, he isn't far off from achieving it. The streamer has the fourth-most subs on the entire Twitch platform. He had the most at one point, but he was subsequently usurped. He talked about the pressure, and the challenge, of maintaining the number one spot during a 2023 profile with Complex. "It feels good, but I feel like I still have a lot of work to get done," Cenat stated. "I can't get comfortable." At the end of the day, of course, the streamer's ability to entertain people (and his celebrity friends) are going to be what get him to the finish line. "As long as I'm able to entertain people and make them happy, that’s the best thing ever," he asserted.