Jay-Z, LeBron James, & Tom Brady Link Up At Fanatics Fest NYC

BY Erika Marie
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Feb 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Eastern Conference forward LeBron James (left) of the Miami Heat greets recording artist Jay-Z
Feb 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Eastern Conference forward LeBron James (left) of the Miami Heat greets recording artist Jay-Z at halftime of the 2013 NBA all star game at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Fanatics Fest became the latest stop in JAY-Z's high-profile week, bringing together the rapper with LeBron James and Tom Brady under one roof.

New York has remained firmly in Jay-Z's orbit this week. Even after wrapping a landmark three-night run at Yankee Stadium, the Hip Hop icon continued making appearances that kept him at the center of the city's biggest cultural moments. His latest stop came Friday at Fanatics Fest NYC, where he crossed paths with LeBron James and Tom Brady. The three posed together for a photo that the NBA later shared on Instagram with the caption, "Legends link up in NYC." It gave fans a rare image of three figures who are considered GOATS in their fields.

The appearance marked another headline moment for Jay-Z following his sold-out Yankee Stadium residency. Across three nights, he revisited different chapters of his catalog while welcoming a long list of collaborators and friends, transforming the concerts into one of the year's defining Hip Hop events.

Read More: LeBron James Says Jay-Z Taught Him To Think Bigger Than Basketball

Fanatics Fest Was The Place To Be

Fanatics Fest provided a different stage altogether. The annual convention has evolved into a destination where athletes, entertainers, artists, collectors, and executives share the same space, making unexpected moments like Friday's meetup part of its appeal. This year's event also served as the debut for the KAWS x MLB collaboration, one of the weekend's most anticipated releases, drawing even more attention to the convention floor.

For LeBron, the appearance also continued a week that included his appearance at CNBC Sport and Boardroom's Game Plan Summit, where he reflected on Jay-Z's influence over both his career and business philosophy. The NBA superstar described the Roc Nation founder as a "big brother" who helped shape how he approaches opportunities outside basketball.

Check out the three GOATS posing below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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