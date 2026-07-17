Jay-Z, LeBron James, & Tom Brady Link Up At Fanatics Fest NYC

New York has remained firmly in Jay-Z's orbit this week. Even after wrapping a landmark three-night run at Yankee Stadium, the Hip Hop icon continued making appearances that kept him at the center of the city's biggest cultural moments. His latest stop came Friday at Fanatics Fest NYC, where he crossed paths with LeBron James and Tom Brady. The three posed together for a photo that the NBA later shared on Instagram with the caption, "Legends link up in NYC." It gave fans a rare image of three figures who are considered GOATS in their fields.
The appearance marked another headline moment for Jay-Z following his sold-out Yankee Stadium residency. Across three nights, he revisited different chapters of his catalog while welcoming a long list of collaborators and friends, transforming the concerts into one of the year's defining Hip Hop events.
Read More: LeBron James Says Jay-Z Taught Him To Think Bigger Than Basketball
Fanatics Fest Was The Place To Be
Fanatics Fest provided a different stage altogether. The annual convention has evolved into a destination where athletes, entertainers, artists, collectors, and executives share the same space, making unexpected moments like Friday's meetup part of its appeal. This year's event also served as the debut for the KAWS x MLB collaboration, one of the weekend's most anticipated releases, drawing even more attention to the convention floor.
For LeBron, the appearance also continued a week that included his appearance at CNBC Sport and Boardroom's Game Plan Summit, where he reflected on Jay-Z's influence over both his career and business philosophy. The NBA superstar described the Roc Nation founder as a "big brother" who helped shape how he approaches opportunities outside basketball.
Check out the three GOATS posing below.