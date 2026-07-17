LeBron James Says Jay-Z Taught Him To Think Bigger Than Basketball

BY Erika Marie
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NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder
May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks towards his bench after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
More than 25 years after they first met, LeBron James says JAY-Z remains one of his biggest mentors away from basketball.

Watching JAY-Z return to Yankee Stadium brought back memories for LeBron James that stretched far beyond the music. More than two decades after they first met, James says the Hip Hop mogul still shapes the way he approaches business.

Speaking at CNBC Sport and Boardroom's Game Plan Summit, James reflected on meeting Jay-Z in Chicago at 16, and later spending time with him in New York. While many would have treated the opportunity as a chance to ask questions, James said he and his friends took a different approach. They watched.

"We didn’t say much. We didn’t ask for much. We just sat there," said James. "And he moved how a person that know who he is and what he brings to the table is supposed to move, and from the business side, to the way he walked, to the way he talked, to the way he greeted people. It was just an aura about him and a professionalism in his respective genre that we all kind of learned, and we all kind of took to this point now."

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He continued, "Literally, my first summer was—with them was 'The Blueprint' album 25 summers ago. So, man, he’s been one of my biggest inspirations. I say M.J. was my biggest inspiration as far as basketball, but I never got an opportunity to hang with him or talk to him or whatever. But Jay is like my big brother. He’s the one who’s given me so much game and has taught me so much. And I’m always thinking about him any time I’m doing something business-wise or making a decision or whatever, thinking like, is this going to make him proud or—because he gave me so much game as a 16-year-old kid."

James said those early experiences left a lasting impression that still guides him today. In fact, he admitted he often finds himself thinking about Jay-Z whenever he's weighing an important business decision, asking whether the choice he's making would make his longtime mentor proud.

"You see everything that he’s doing from—obviously, the music speaks for itself, but all the business ventures and everything that he’s doing, being able to understand what you bring to the table and not taking less. And I’m not talking a monetary thing. I’m just saying, when I walk into the room, he understood his position of power and how to use that as leverage for the betterment of himself and the people around him."

Read More: LeBron James Throws Up The Roc After Attending JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium Show
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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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