CNBC Sport and Boardroom's Game Plan Summit

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LeBron James Says Jay-Z Taught Him To Think Bigger Than Basketball
More than 25 years after they first met, LeBron James says JAY-Z remains one of his biggest mentors away from basketball.
By
Erika Marie
July 16, 2026