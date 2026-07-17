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Fanatics Fest NYC
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Jay-Z, LeBron James, & Tom Brady Link Up At Fanatics Fest NYC
Fanatics Fest became the latest stop in JAY-Z's high-profile week, bringing together the rapper with LeBron James and Tom Brady under one roof.
By
Erika Marie
July 17, 2026