Nipsey Hussle's Brand Is Teaming Up With Foot Locker & The LA Rams

Nipsey Hussle's legacy keeps finding new ways to grow. Longtime collaborator Karen Civil shared some big news during a recent episode of the Won of One podcast. According to her, Marathon is preparing for two major partnerships that build on everything Nipsey started before his passing.

The first is a collaboration with Foot Locker. Civil mentioned it's connected to the reopening of the Crenshaw and Slauson store. That's the same intersection where Nipsey built his career. It's also where he built his community. Bringing Foot Locker into that specific location adds real weight to the announcement. That's especially true given how much that corner means to his story.

The second partnership reportedly involves the Los Angeles Rams. Details are still light, but linking Marathon with an NFL franchise would mark a serious expansion for the brand, pushing it well beyond streetwear and into pro sports territory.

Neither deal has been made official just yet. Still, hearing both mentioned together shows just how far Marathon's ambitions have grown.

Marathon has never just been a clothing line. Nipsey built it as a statement about ownership and reinvesting in South LA. Everyone running the brand since his passing has stuck to that same blueprint. These new partnerships feel like the next logical step in that mission.

Teaming up with Foot Locker gives Marathon access to one of the biggest athletic retail platforms in the world, all while staying rooted in the neighborhood that shaped Nipsey's rise. The Rams partnership, if it comes together, would put his brand in front of an entirely new audience through professional sports, one it hasn't fully tapped into before.

Nothing has been officially confirmed by Foot Locker or the Rams just yet. But if these deals move forward, they'd mark another meaningful chapter for Marathon, and another reminder that Nipsey's vision is still expanding years after his death, reaching corners of the industry he never got to see himself.