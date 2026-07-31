Big U Reportedly Wanted Revenge After Nipsey Hussle Diss Track

BY Aron A.
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A Music Collaboration Unveiling Event
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 10: Nipsey Hussle and Eugene “BIG U” Henley attend A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage via Getty)
Big U reportedly took Nipsey Hussle's diss track personally.

Big U’s trial is expected to begin next year, and his case has revealed a lot about Los Angeles’ underworld. His efforts in music and as a community leader are well documented, though it’s the alleged connection to Los Angeles gangs that has made him a bit of a controversial figure. His relationship with Nipsey, specifically, has been a point of contention, especially since U was once the rapper’s mentor before things soured.

As All Hip Hop notes, the Los Angeles Times revealed the moment when their relationship took a turn. The alliance reportedly unraveled after a disagreement involving recording equipment. Federal court filings describe the dispute as escalating beyond a simple business disagreement, with Hussle responding through music by releasing the diss track "U Don't Got a Clue,” which fueled tension between the two. Prosecutors allege Big U viewed the song as a personal attack.

According to the indictment, he attempted to confront Hussle over the perceived disrespect, but the encounter never escalated after Hussle's brother, Blacc Sam, intervened and prevented a face-to-face confrontation. 

Read More: 38 Spesh Chose Violence: Breaking Down His Beef With Jadakiss, Jim Jones & Fat Joe

Big U’s History Of Confronting Rappers

The Los Angeles Times report didn’t just focus on Big U’s issues with Nipsey Hussle. It ultimately detailed a pattern of intimidation on his part. In one instance, he reportedly chased Future at an airport in Los Angeles because he reportedly owed Trick Trick some money. At the time, Big U and Future both denied the claims that Wack 100 made about the alleged altercation, but this recent report indicates that this could be part of Big U’s trial. 

Big U is accused of maintaining influence through intimidation and violence, including allegations of witness tampering. Big U and six co-defendants are currently scheduled to stand trial in February 2027. We will keep you posted on any further updates surrounding Big U’s case. 

Read More: Rick Ross’s Greatest Strength Becomes His Achilles Heel On "Set In Stone"

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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