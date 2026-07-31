Big U Reportedly Wanted Revenge After Nipsey Hussle Diss Track

Big U’s trial is expected to begin next year, and his case has revealed a lot about Los Angeles’ underworld. His efforts in music and as a community leader are well documented, though it’s the alleged connection to Los Angeles gangs that has made him a bit of a controversial figure. His relationship with Nipsey, specifically, has been a point of contention, especially since U was once the rapper’s mentor before things soured.

As All Hip Hop notes, the Los Angeles Times revealed the moment when their relationship took a turn. The alliance reportedly unraveled after a disagreement involving recording equipment. Federal court filings describe the dispute as escalating beyond a simple business disagreement, with Hussle responding through music by releasing the diss track "U Don't Got a Clue,” which fueled tension between the two. Prosecutors allege Big U viewed the song as a personal attack.

According to the indictment, he attempted to confront Hussle over the perceived disrespect, but the encounter never escalated after Hussle's brother, Blacc Sam, intervened and prevented a face-to-face confrontation.

Big U’s History Of Confronting Rappers

The Los Angeles Times report didn’t just focus on Big U’s issues with Nipsey Hussle. It ultimately detailed a pattern of intimidation on his part. In one instance, he reportedly chased Future at an airport in Los Angeles because he reportedly owed Trick Trick some money. At the time, Big U and Future both denied the claims that Wack 100 made about the alleged altercation, but this recent report indicates that this could be part of Big U’s trial.