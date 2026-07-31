Wack 100 & Big U Accused Of Chasing Future Around Airport

Eugene "Big U" Henley remains behind bars amid new charges against him in his federal racketeering trial. But the accusations against him have changed significantly, including more specific allegations regarding Wack 100 and an altercation with Future. What was once a mythical and uncorroborated story is now in Big U's paperwork, as reviewed by DJ Akademiks during a livestream.

In a clip caught by NBA Hoops on Twitter, Ak read an old story about the Atlanta artist allegedly running into gang members at an airport. For those unaware, Wack had made these allegations back in 2022, claiming he and Henley chased Fewtch at the LAX airport in Los Angeles because he owed Trick Trick money.

This was allegedly while Hendrix was with Ciara. He and his camp, including Doe Boy, denied the claims back then, and even U denied the allegations and blasted the executive for making these allegations.

Now, though, this alleged situation might reemerge during Big U's trial. In court documents, as seen by Akademiks, there are accusations that in or around 2014, Henley and his associates committed violence against an unspecified individual and their affiliates (including security) for refusing to pay, ceasing to answer U's phone calls, and not paying respect via payment. The documents also allege Henley "stomped out" the individual and chased him through the Los Angeles International Airport days later along with a "co-conspirator."

Ak assumed the individual was the Freebandz boss and that the co-conspirator was Wack 100 via context clues and Wack's previous allegations. But none of this has been explicitly confirmed at press time.

What Are Big U's Charges?

For those unaware, the new charges against Big U add onto previous allegations of murder, extortion, robbery, wire fraud, and human trafficking. They consist of two counts of soliciting to commit a violent crime, two counts of witness tampering, two counts of wire fraud, and one count of transportation conspiracy for the purposes of prostitution.