Wack 100 & Big U Accused Of Chasing Future Around Airport

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Wack 100 Big U Chasing Future Airport
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist Future attends game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
DJ Akademiks reacted to paperwork in the Big U RICO case that allegedly lines up with Wack 100's previous claims about Future.

Eugene "Big U" Henley remains behind bars amid new charges against him in his federal racketeering trial. But the accusations against him have changed significantly, including more specific allegations regarding Wack 100 and an altercation with Future. What was once a mythical and uncorroborated story is now in Big U's paperwork, as reviewed by DJ Akademiks during a livestream.

In a clip caught by NBA Hoops on Twitter, Ak read an old story about the Atlanta artist allegedly running into gang members at an airport. For those unaware, Wack had made these allegations back in 2022, claiming he and Henley chased Fewtch at the LAX airport in Los Angeles because he owed Trick Trick money.

This was allegedly while Hendrix was with Ciara. He and his camp, including Doe Boy, denied the claims back then, and even U denied the allegations and blasted the executive for making these allegations.

Now, though, this alleged situation might reemerge during Big U's trial. In court documents, as seen by Akademiks, there are accusations that in or around 2014, Henley and his associates committed violence against an unspecified individual and their affiliates (including security) for refusing to pay, ceasing to answer U's phone calls, and not paying respect via payment. The documents also allege Henley "stomped out" the individual and chased him through the Los Angeles International Airport days later along with a "co-conspirator."

Ak assumed the individual was the Freebandz boss and that the co-conspirator was Wack 100 via context clues and Wack's previous allegations. But none of this has been explicitly confirmed at press time.

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What Are Big U's Charges?

For those unaware, the new charges against Big U add onto previous allegations of murder, extortion, robbery, wire fraud, and human trafficking. They consist of two counts of soliciting to commit a violent crime, two counts of witness tampering, two counts of wire fraud, and one count of transportation conspiracy for the purposes of prostitution.

With trial set for February of this year, he faces accusations of arranging to murder a witness. But these allegations concerning Wack 100 and Future are a smaller part of the overall case. It's important to note Wack is not a defendant in Henley's case.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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