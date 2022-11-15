Clubhouse is still one of the most entertaining places on the Internet, especially when Wack 100 is hosting. The West Coast executive frequently hops on the app to discuss the latest in the culture, though it usually sparks some sort of controversy.

Until now, there’s been no indication of any feuds between Future and Wack 100. However, Wack hopped on Clubhouse where he discussed an alleged situation where he chased the I Never Liked You rapper down in an airport. Apparently, the ATL star was with Ciara at the time when the situation went down. Wack said that the platinum-selling artist owed Trick Trick money, so he and Big U “ran down” on the Atlanta rapper at LAX.

“When we come through the thing, I say, ‘Aye, homie. You got that money for Trick?’ We start running. I’m chasing the n***a, on the dead homies, through the Delta,” the Los Angeles exec. said before claiming that Future managed to call Birdman during the chase.

“[Future] throws the phone at me on speaker. All I hear is Stunna’s voice,” Wack 100 continued. “He say, ‘Wack, it’s me, Stunna. Talk to me.’ I say, ‘Stunna, I’m busy right now.’ He said, ‘Yeah, but I don’t want you to be, nephew. What’s going on?’ I say, ‘He owe Trick Trick a bag, my n***a.'”

Overall, it doesn’t seem like anyone is willing to corroborate the story, including Big U. Following Wack’s video going viral, the LA-based community activist and record executive issued a statement online denying that he was ever hunting down money for Trick Trick at LAX.

“I. HAVE. NEVER. BEEN. N. .LAX AIRPORT. WITH. WACC100!! NOR DID WE RUN DOWN ON #FUTURE,” Big U wrote before condemning Wack 100 for lying on his name.

Meanwhile, Freebandz artist Doe Boy went on Instagram to respond to Wack’s incredulous claims. “N***as start off just lying, dawg,” Doe Boy remarked with a smirk on his face. “N***as said, ‘What’s that one bitch name? The singer bitch. His baby mama.’ Boy, you know Ciara name, bruh. Stop playin’. N***as is crazy, bruh. And then, it don’t even sound realistic at all, though.

As he appeared bewildered by the claim, Doe Boy additionally said, “You tellin’ me, you ran down on Pluto and Ciara?! Oh, you a bad mothafucka. Oh, this n***a crazy.”

In response to Doe Boy’s Story, Future commented six laughing emojis under Akademiks’ page.

Later on, Doe Boy shared another video of himself laughing at Wack 100’s claims and began questioning the possibility of it actually happening. “

You tellin’ me n***a runnin’ from you at full speed, pulled his phone out, dialed a n***a number, got the n***a to answer, told him the story, threw the phone at you, and you caught that bitch? That n***a crazy,” Doe Boy said.

At this point, Future hasn’t added anymore to the story. Perhaps, he’ll address it in a verse in the coming months.