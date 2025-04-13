Wack 100 Clears Up Sexuality Allegations In Big U's RICO Case

Wack 100 has been following Big U's RICO case closely after the two former friends have feuded for years. In his latest interview with VladTV, Wack 100 addressed the particulars in Big U's ongoing case and the possible outcome. Wack would question federal authorities claims that Big U son was the alleged reason behind the murder of aspiring rapper. Rumor has it that Big U's son, NFL linebacker Daiyan Henley, had homosexual relationship with the rapper, which led to the deceased rapper's demise. Wack 100 refuted the claims based on knowing Daiyan Henley, one of three Big U's sons, since he was an adolescent. He never witnessed any feminine actions.

"In the indictment, there is a phone call, allegedly, from Big U calling his son," Wack 100 tells VladTV. "And it says, "Don't talk about the murder of RW to nobody. Now when people hear the son, right now, the only son that people's looking at is the one that plays for the NFL Deon Henley, right. Big U has three sons. Deon's not a gang member. He doesn't participate in street activity. Nice young man, watch him grow but this is the part that's getting weird now. They're saying, "Well Big U's motive wasn't the rap song. It was that he found out that the rapper and his son Deion were lovers." Wack continued: "And he was scared that if this got out he would be affected in the NFL. I've been knowing this young man since he's been about seven, eight years old. There's nothing feminine or nothing gay about Deon Henley. So, I Don't know who started that one. Me and Big U got our problems. We got our Issues but it never came down to his children."

Wack 100 & Big U Beef

At 58, Big U once heralded for his anti-gang activism faces a 43-count indictment that paints a starkly different picture. Prosecutors accuse Henley of running a violent criminal network cloaked behind his entertainment ventures and the nonprofit organization Developing Options, which he founded to support at-risk youth. Federal authorities allege Henley used his influence as a longtime leader of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips to coordinate extortion, racketeering, wire fraud, and tax evasion. More than a dozen of the charges stem from what officials describe as calculated schemes to siphon money from charitable donations and community grants intended for violence prevention.