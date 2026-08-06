A$AP Rocky Says Ye "Deaded" His Relationship With Virgil Abloh

A$AP Rocky just dropped an interesting piece of hip hop and fashion history. During a new interview with Jason Lee, Rocky opened up about his early days running with Virgil Abloh in Harlem. He described skateboarding with him and the rest of that circle before any of them became household names in fashion.

Rocky explained that Virgil and his crew actually learned to DJ out of ASAP Lou's house. That same house is where the Been Trill collective got started. ASAP Mob stayed close with Virgil throughout that entire era, at least according to Rocky.

But things reportedly cooled off once Ye came into the picture. Rocky claims Ye grew distant once he saw Virgil working with him for free. That included designing his album cover and running creative for his tour. When pushed on whether that meant Ye was jealous, Rocky wouldn't fully commit to the word. Still, he made it clear something shifted between them.

Rocky was also careful to keep things respectful throughout the interview. He made a point of calling Ye "my man" even while telling the story. It's a small detail, but it shows he wasn't trying to stir up any real beef. He was simply recounting how the dynamic changed once fame entered the picture.

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A$AP Rocky Explains What Happened

For anyone who follows sneakers closely, this kind of context adds weight to everything Virgil built afterward. His work with Ye is well documented, spanning Pastelle, album art, and Yeezy Season. That partnership clearly helped shape Virgil into the designer who eventually reshaped the Air Jordan 1 forever with Off-White.

Rocky's story doesn't erase any of that history, but it adds a more human layer to it. Two artists who came up together in the same Harlem scene ended up on completely different paths. One became a global sneaker icon in his own right, while the other kept building alongside Ye for years afterward.