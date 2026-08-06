A$AP Rocky Says Ye "Deaded" His Relationship With Virgil Abloh

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. Copyright 2023 USA TODAY Sports
A$AP Rocky recalls his early friendship with Virgil Abloh, and how things reportedly cooled off once Ye entered the picture.

A$AP Rocky just dropped an interesting piece of hip hop and fashion history. During a new interview with Jason Lee, Rocky opened up about his early days running with Virgil Abloh in Harlem. He described skateboarding with him and the rest of that circle before any of them became household names in fashion.

Rocky explained that Virgil and his crew actually learned to DJ out of ASAP Lou's house. That same house is where the Been Trill collective got started. ASAP Mob stayed close with Virgil throughout that entire era, at least according to Rocky.

But things reportedly cooled off once Ye came into the picture. Rocky claims Ye grew distant once he saw Virgil working with him for free. That included designing his album cover and running creative for his tour. When pushed on whether that meant Ye was jealous, Rocky wouldn't fully commit to the word. Still, he made it clear something shifted between them.

Rocky was also careful to keep things respectful throughout the interview. He made a point of calling Ye "my man" even while telling the story. It's a small detail, but it shows he wasn't trying to stir up any real beef. He was simply recounting how the dynamic changed once fame entered the picture.

Read More: Sidney Starr Told Police Alleged Victim Said He Was 18 Before Hotel Encounter

A$AP Rocky Explains What Happened

For anyone who follows sneakers closely, this kind of context adds weight to everything Virgil built afterward. His work with Ye is well documented, spanning Pastelle, album art, and Yeezy Season. That partnership clearly helped shape Virgil into the designer who eventually reshaped the Air Jordan 1 forever with Off-White.

Rocky's story doesn't erase any of that history, but it adds a more human layer to it. Two artists who came up together in the same Harlem scene ended up on completely different paths. One became a global sneaker icon in his own right, while the other kept building alongside Ye for years afterward.

Virgil's influence on sneaker culture never really faded, even after his passing in 2021. His archive keeps getting revived through releases like the recent V.A.A. Air Jordan 1 "Alaska," keeping his design language alive years later. Stories like this one just add more texture to how much history is actually behind that legacy.

Read More: Diddy’s High-Powered Legal Team Reportedly Cost Up To $8 Million

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Music A$AP Rocky Says A$AP Twelvyy Came Up With The Name "Off-White" After Virgil Was Sued
adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership Announcement Music Kanye West Previews Disrespectful New Song Named After Virgil Abloh
travis-scott-reveals-what-made-virgil-abloh-so-special-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott Reveals What Made Virgil Abloh So Special
Louis Vuitton : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 Sneakers Ranking Every Posthumous Virgil Abloh x Nike Release From Worst To Best
Comments 0