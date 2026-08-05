Diddy’s High-Powered Legal Team Reportedly Cost Up To $8 Million

BY Erika Marie
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February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
A high-powered defense reportedly cost Diddy up to $8 million, from his arrest through his continuing federal appeal.

The reported price of keeping a potential life sentence off the table has climbed into the eight-figure neighborhood. Sean “Diddy” Combs spent an estimated $7 million to $8 million on the lawyers who defended him through his federal criminal case and now represent him on appeal, according to sources cited by TMZ.

The total reportedly covers legal work dating back to Combs’ September 2024 arrest, including months of pretrial litigation, an eight-week trial, sentencing, and the continuing challenge to his conviction. Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos led a defense team that also included Brian Steel, Nicole Westmoreland, Alexandra Shapiro, and several other attorneys. TMZ did not publish invoices or court records supporting the estimate, leaving the amount as a figure attributed to people familiar with Combs’ legal expenses.

Whatever the final bill, the defense secured the outcome that mattered most to Combs. Jurors acquitted the Bad Boy founder of racketeering conspiracy and two sex-trafficking counts, rejecting charges that carried the possibility of life in federal prison. He was convicted instead on two counts of transporting people across state lines to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act.

Read More: Diddy's Prison Release Date Pushed Back Following Fight That Landed Him In Solitary

A Costly Appeal

Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months in prison in October 2025. His time in custody since his arrest counts toward that term, but the sentence still exceeded what his attorneys sought after trial. Combs is serving his sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

The legal spending has continued because the trial verdict did not close the case. Combs is appealing both his convictions and sentence, arguing in part that the judge improperly relied on conduct connected to charges the jury rejected. A Second Circuit panel heard arguments on April 9 and questioned both sides about the severity and legal basis of the punishment before reserving its decision.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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