Diddy's Prison Release Date Pushed Back Following Fight That Landed Him In Solitary

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Diddy had received some good news last week concerning his prison release date, but the news has actually gotten worse for him.

Diddy has had quite a few ups and downs in prison. While staying at FCI Fort Dix, the music mogul has been involved in various programs, which have ameliorated his standing within the system.

In fact, his prison release date has been moved up numerous times. For instance, he was originally supposed to be released in April of 2028. As of last week, this date had been moved up to late January. If you're doing the math, that means Diddy only has 18 months left in his prison bid.

However, according to TMZ, Diddy's recent prison fight has caught up to him. If you recall, this is the fight that landed Diddy in solitary confinement. Presumably, as a result of this fight, Diddy has had his release date moved back for the first time. Now, he is expected to be released on February 20, 2028.

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Diddy Gets Bad News

This is still about two months earlier than he initially expected. Although after being told January would be his release date, this probably comes as a large disappointment to the hip-hop cornerstone.

Prison fights typically do not go in favor of those who get into them. Even if it was just a one-off thing, the prison system can be incredibly strict about this kind of thing. Consequently, it is not a surprise to see Diddy's situation go down this road.

That said, there is still a chance for him to move up his date. If he can get back on track with good behavior, there is a chance that he creeps his release date back into January, or perhaps even late 2027.

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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