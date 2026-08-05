Diddy has had quite a few ups and downs in prison. While staying at FCI Fort Dix, the music mogul has been involved in various programs, which have ameliorated his standing within the system.

In fact, his prison release date has been moved up numerous times. For instance, he was originally supposed to be released in April of 2028. As of last week, this date had been moved up to late January. If you're doing the math, that means Diddy only has 18 months left in his prison bid.

However, according to TMZ, Diddy's recent prison fight has caught up to him. If you recall, this is the fight that landed Diddy in solitary confinement. Presumably, as a result of this fight, Diddy has had his release date moved back for the first time. Now, he is expected to be released on February 20, 2028.

Diddy Gets Bad News

This is still about two months earlier than he initially expected. Although after being told January would be his release date, this probably comes as a large disappointment to the hip-hop cornerstone.

Prison fights typically do not go in favor of those who get into them. Even if it was just a one-off thing, the prison system can be incredibly strict about this kind of thing. Consequently, it is not a surprise to see Diddy's situation go down this road.

That said, there is still a chance for him to move up his date. If he can get back on track with good behavior, there is a chance that he creeps his release date back into January, or perhaps even late 2027.

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