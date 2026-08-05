An opened condom reportedly fell from Sidney Starr’s clothing as police detained her at a Georgia hotel.

Starr reportedly told investigators that a tall, slender Black male approached her in the lobby and said she was “cute.” According to her account, the two spoke briefly before she asked his age. Starr claimed he told her he was 18, and she said he later followed her back to her hotel room.

Meanwhile, TMZ claims they have an update regarding Starr's arrest after reviewing police documents. The Hapeville Police Department report contains Starr’s claim that the male involved told her he was 18 before accompanying her to her room. Police were called to an Embassy Suites after a hotel employee reported an alleged sexual encounter involving a juvenile. Officers met with the minor and his parents before locating Starr inside the hotel.

An open condom reportedly fell from Sidney Starr’s clothing while police searched her during her arrest at a Georgia hotel. The transgender Love & Hip Hop: New York alum was arrested on August 2 and charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy. Starr has denied the allegations and previously said she intends to fight the charges through the legal system. She remains in the Fulton County Jail while the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office handles the case.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.