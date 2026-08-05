An open condom reportedly fell from Sidney Starr’s clothing while police searched her during her arrest at a Georgia hotel. The transgender Love & Hip Hop: New York alum was arrested on August 2 and charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy. Starr has denied the allegations and previously said she intends to fight the charges through the legal system. She remains in the Fulton County Jail while the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office handles the case.
Meanwhile, TMZ claims they have an update regarding Starr's arrest after reviewing police documents. The Hapeville Police Department report contains Starr’s claim that the male involved told her he was 18 before accompanying her to her room. Police were called to an Embassy Suites after a hotel employee reported an alleged sexual encounter involving a juvenile. Officers met with the minor and his parents before locating Starr inside the hotel.
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What Sidney Starr Told Police
Starr reportedly told investigators that a tall, slender Black male approached her in the lobby and said she was “cute.” According to her account, the two spoke briefly before she asked his age. Starr claimed he told her he was 18, and she said he later followed her back to her hotel room.
The report states that Starr acknowledged performing oral sex on the male but described the encounter as consensual. Police identified him as a juvenile under the age of 16. Officers detained Starr and searched her clothing. An open condom reportedly fell out during the pat-down, while police said they found another condom inside one of her pockets.
Starr's friends, family, and foes have all come forward to comment on her shocking arrest. Starr has denied the allegations, stating that she would no longer speak publicly about the case.