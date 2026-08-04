Sidney Starr Moved To Jail's Vulnerable-Population Unit

BY Erika Marie
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"Baddies: ATL" Premiere Screening
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GEORGIA - MAY 16: TV personality Sidney Starr attends "Baddies ATL" premiere screening at CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners on May 16, 2021 in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Safety concerns, not the allegations against her, determined where Sidney Starr is being held inside the Fulton County Jail. The Love & Hip Hop: New York alum has reportedly been placed in a vulnerable-population dormitory designated for LGBTQ detainees after identifying herself as a transgender woman during the jail’s intake process.

A representative for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that Starr’s housing assignment was unrelated to the sexual-offense charges that led to her arrest. She has not been placed under heightened security or subjected to additional restrictions because of the case. Starr is reportedly housed with other detainees and has the same access to meals, recreation, telephone privileges, and showers as the rest of the dormitory.

The designation is meant to address risks that can arise inside detention facilities rather than provide preferential treatment. Fulton County’s intake policy calls for every detainee to be evaluated for factors that could leave them vulnerable to sexual abuse or harassment. The Sheriff’s Office specifically lists LGBTQ people among the populations that may face a greater risk of victimization while incarcerated.

Read More: Sidney Starr's Arrest Revives One Of Hip Hop's Most Damaging Rumors

Details Of Starr's Case

Starr was taken into custody Sunday, August 2, after police responded to an Embassy Suites hotel in Hapeville, Georgia. She was booked on charges of sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy. Authorities allege the encounter involved a juvenile, limiting the amount of information investigators have released publicly. The charges remain accusations, and no conviction has been entered.

The reality television personality has denied the allegations and maintained that the interaction was consensual. In a statement issued after her arrest, Starr said she “unequivocally” rejected the accusations and intended to challenge them through the legal process. She also argued that the case should not be used to stigmatize transgender people as a group.

Read More: Sidney Starr's Mom Stunned By Child Molestation Arrest

Her placement carries added significance inside a jail already under federal oversight for serious safety failures. A Justice Department investigation found that Fulton County had failed to protect detainees from violence and maintained unsafe living conditions. The county entered a consent decree requiring changes to staffing, supervision, health care, and protections for vulnerable people, with an independent monitor assigned to track its compliance.

Starr remains in Fulton County custody while the allegations move through the county’s criminal justice system. The Hapeville Police Department has referred the case to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. No release date has been announced.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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