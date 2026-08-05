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Hapeville Police
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Sidney Starr Told Police Alleged Victim Said He Was 18 Before Hotel Encounter
An opened condom reportedly fell from Sidney Starr’s clothing as police detained her at a Georgia hotel.
By
Erika Marie
August 05, 2026