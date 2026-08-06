A private rehab stay that gave Kurupt room to recover away from public scrutiny came with an unexpected benefactor. Eminem covered the cost of treatment after learning that the West Coast veteran’s alcohol addiction had escalated into seizures and a medically induced coma.
PEOPLE reported that Kurupt shared the story during an appearance on Sway in the Morning, explaining that Dr. Dre contacted him as he dealt with the health crisis. Rather than deliver a lecture, Dre offered encouragement from someone who understood how addiction could consume an artist’s life.
"It was Dr. Dre that called and was just giving his support and just let me know that, you know, we all go through these things. He was just giving me that game," said Kurupt. "And it was Em who came to the table, like, 'I’m gonna put Kurupt with my folks, and I’m going to put some money into getting him into like, a rehab situation to where he can sit down and enjoy [himself] and be out the way. Nobody will know he’s there.'"
Read More: Eminem Unpacks Drug Addiction, 50 Cent Covering For Him, & "Encore" Being "Misstep"
Struggling With Addiction
The help arrived after Kurupt’s drinking produced frightening medical consequences. He said he suffered multiple seizures before being placed in a coma for nearly three weeks. The Dogg Pound rapper previously disclosed that two back-to-back seizures forced him to confront his alcoholism, but his conversation with Sway revealed how serious his condition became and who stepped in once treatment was necessary.
Eminem’s involvement carries its own history. He nearly died from a methadone overdose in 2007 before committing to sobriety in April 2008. He marked 18 years sober in 2026 and has described recovery as the decision that saved both his life and career.