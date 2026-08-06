Kurupt Says Eminem Covered His Rehab Costs During Alcohol Battle

BY Erika Marie
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Summertime In The LBC
LONG BEACH, CA - JULY 07: Rapper Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound performs onstage during the Summertime in the LBC music festival on July 7, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
After seizures and a nearly three-week coma, Kurupt received private support from Eminem and Dr. Dre during his recovery.

A private rehab stay that gave Kurupt room to recover away from public scrutiny came with an unexpected benefactor. Eminem covered the cost of treatment after learning that the West Coast veteran’s alcohol addiction had escalated into seizures and a medically induced coma.

PEOPLE reported that Kurupt shared the story during an appearance on Sway in the Morning, explaining that Dr. Dre contacted him as he dealt with the health crisis. Rather than deliver a lecture, Dre offered encouragement from someone who understood how addiction could consume an artist’s life.

"It was Dr. Dre that called and was just giving his support and just let me know that, you know, we all go through these things. He was just giving me that game," said Kurupt. "And it was Em who came to the table, like, 'I’m gonna put Kurupt with my folks, and I’m going to put some money into getting him into like, a rehab situation to where he can sit down and enjoy [himself] and be out the way. Nobody will know he’s there.'"

Read More: Eminem Unpacks Drug Addiction, 50 Cent Covering For Him, & "Encore" Being "Misstep"

Struggling With Addiction

The help arrived after Kurupt’s drinking produced frightening medical consequences. He said he suffered multiple seizures before being placed in a coma for nearly three weeks. The Dogg Pound rapper previously disclosed that two back-to-back seizures forced him to confront his alcoholism, but his conversation with Sway revealed how serious his condition became and who stepped in once treatment was necessary.

Eminem’s involvement carries its own history. He nearly died from a methadone overdose in 2007 before committing to sobriety in April 2008. He marked 18 years sober in 2026 and has described recovery as the decision that saved both his life and career.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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