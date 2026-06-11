Daphne Joy Chooses Between Drake & Kendrick Lamar

BY Alexander Cole
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Maybelline New York Celebrates Their Latest Collection With An LA Beauty Bash Hosted By Gigi Hadid With Celebrity Makeup Artist Erin Parsons
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Daphne Joy attends the Maybelline New York celebration of their latest collection with an LA beauty bash hosted By Gigi Hadid with celebrity makeup artist Erin Parsons at The Line Hotel on June 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Maybelline New York)
Daphne Joy did an interview with Adam22 on Wednesday, and it was here that she gave her takes on Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Daphne Joy has become one of the biggest stories in hip-hop over the past week or so. Overall, this is all thanks to the leaking of her sex tape with Diddy and Sly Diggler. In a now-deleted statement, Joy claims she was extorted and that the tape was filmed without consent. At this time, it remains unclear who leaked the tape and what the intentions were.

That said, Joy has been going on a media tour of sorts lately. Last weekend, she did an interview with DJ Akademiks, which got flirtatious at times. On Wednesday, she sat down with Adam22 of No Jumper. Given Adam's reputation, you can probably guess what some of the questions were about.

Interestingly enough, Adam broached the topic of Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar. While Daphne Joy may not have an in-depth analysis of the beef between the two artists, she certainly has a favorite. That artist just so happens to be Drake.

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

Daphne Joy On No Jumper

“I like Drake because he speaks to the girlies," she explained. While Adam suggested that "luther" is a pretty good song, Joy didn't seem to have much of an opinion. Eventually, the two discussed Drake's trips to Turks and Caicos. Unfortunately, for Joy, she doesn't believe she will be getting an invite.

It has been over two years since the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, yet these debates are still happening. One has to wonder if the Drake and Kendrick discourse will ever stop. As long as podcast hosts like Adam22 continue to ask the question, the conversation will simply never die.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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