Daphne Joy Chooses Between Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Daphne Joy has become one of the biggest stories in hip-hop over the past week or so. Overall, this is all thanks to the leaking of her sex tape with Diddy and Sly Diggler. In a now-deleted statement, Joy claims she was extorted and that the tape was filmed without consent. At this time, it remains unclear who leaked the tape and what the intentions were.

That said, Joy has been going on a media tour of sorts lately. Last weekend, she did an interview with DJ Akademiks, which got flirtatious at times. On Wednesday, she sat down with Adam22 of No Jumper. Given Adam's reputation, you can probably guess what some of the questions were about.

Interestingly enough, Adam broached the topic of Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar. While Daphne Joy may not have an in-depth analysis of the beef between the two artists, she certainly has a favorite. That artist just so happens to be Drake.

Daphne Joy On No Jumper

“I like Drake because he speaks to the girlies," she explained. While Adam suggested that "luther" is a pretty good song, Joy didn't seem to have much of an opinion. Eventually, the two discussed Drake's trips to Turks and Caicos. Unfortunately, for Joy, she doesn't believe she will be getting an invite.