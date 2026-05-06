New Footage Shows Foolio's Alleged Killer Attempting To Escape Interrogation Room

The Julio Foolio murder trial is currently in its second week. Overall, four men are on trial right now, including Isaiah Chance, 23, Sean Gathright, 20, Rashad Murphy, 32, and Davion Murphy, 29. These men are facing first-degree murder and conspiracy charges, according to News 4 Jax.

Foolio's murder took place on June 23, 2024. If you remember, the artist was allegedly ambushed at a hotel where he was celebrating his birthday. Since that time, a woman named Alicia Andrews was found guilty of manslaughter. Andrews has not yet been sentenced as she currently awaits the status of a recent appeal.

With the trial marching forward, prosecutors are making their case and presenting new pieces of alleged evidence to the courtroom. For instance, this week, the prosecution presented a video of alleged killer Sean Gathright, pacing around the police interrogation room.

As you can see in the footage below, there is a blanket on the table, suggesting that Gathright had been in there for a while. Furthermore, he can be seen climbing on the table to make an escape through the ceiling.

Foolio Murder Trial Continues

During the trial, defendant Davion Murphy alleged that his grandmother had a heart attack upon hearing Foolio's diss tracks towards him. Furthermore, there was a moment just a few weeks ago in which one of the defendants could be seen laughing in court.

All four men are in the midst of being tried at the same time, and face decades in prison if convicted. At this time, it is unknown how long the trial will go on for. However, the prosecution appears keen on taking its time building its case.