Rashad murphy

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New Footage Shows Foolio's Alleged Killer Attempting To Escape Interrogation Room
Foolio's murder trial has entered its second week, and more alleged evidence continues to be shown in the courtroom.
By
Alexander Cole
May 06, 2026