Foolio Killer Says It's Heartbreaking That Someone So Young Can Receive Life In Prison

Convicted Foolio killer Sean Gathright spoke to the court on Monday, where he offered his thoughts on a life sentence.

Foolio was killed back in 2024 when Gathright, the Murphys, and Chance ambushed him outside of a Tampa hotel. The artist was then gunned down in the parking lot, and much of the slaying was seen in surveillance footage. All four men were eventually convicted on first-degree murder charges.

The 20-year-old spoke directly to the judge, noting that he finds it heartbreaking that someone so young can be given a life sentence with zero second chances. He notes how he can't buy liquor, can't get a hotel room, and can't even buy a house. However, he can still be locked away for the rest of his life.

On Monday, Sean Gathright, Isaiah Chance, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy were all sentenced to life in prison for the death of rapper Foolio . The four men will have no chance at parole, and they will also be serving concurrent sentences for other charges.

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