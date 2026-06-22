All Four Of Foolio's Convicted Murderers Receive Life In Prison

Foolio was murdered while celebrating his birthday back in May of 2024. The artist was ambushed at a hotel in Tampa, Florida. Four men, Isaiah Chance, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, and Sean Gathright, were all convicted on first-degree murder charges just a few months ago.
Today, Judge Michelle Sisco decided to give all four of these men life in prison with no chance of parole, according to XXL. Originally, all four suspects were at risk of receiving the death penalty. During the trial, the jury decided against it.
As for their sentences, there are additional charges that they will be serving time for. Although these sentences are to be served concurrently. Life in prison is life in prison, regardless of the years attached.
Foolio's Murderers Get Sentenced
Previously, three of the four men made statements in the courtroom. Isaiah Chance had one of the more profound statements, as he noted how dissing just isn't worth it. He noted that all of this was senseless, and that lives were ruined for no reason.
"It ain't worth it," Chance said. "The dissing, the beefing, the shooting. Like, for what? When you're sitting in your cell alone, cold, lonely ...Everybody leaves you. Nobody is here for you. My only interaction with law enforcement [before this] was traffic tickets. Wake up the next morning, I'm facing the death penalty. That's how quick life can change."
There was a fifth person in the case who was tried separately. Alicia Andrews was eventually convicted of manslaughter and received a 15-year prison sentence despite an appeal.