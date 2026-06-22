All Four Of Foolio's Convicted Murderers Receive Life In Prison

Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy have received their sentence for killing Foolio.

"It ain't worth it," Chance said. "The dissing, the beefing, the shooting. Like, for what? When you're sitting in your cell alone, cold, lonely ...Everybody leaves you. Nobody is here for you. My only interaction with law enforcement [before this] was traffic tickets. Wake up the next morning, I'm facing the death penalty. That's how quick life can change."

Previously, three of the four men made statements in the courtroom. Isaiah Chance had one of the more profound statements, as he noted how dissing just isn't worth it. He noted that all of this was senseless, and that lives were ruined for no reason.

Today, Judge Michelle Sisco decided to give all four of these men life in prison with no chance of parole, according to XXL. Originally, all four suspects were at risk of receiving the death penalty . During the trial, the jury decided against it.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!