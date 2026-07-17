Foolio's Convicted Killer Gets Five More Years In Prison For Punching C.O.

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Foolio Killer Five More Years Prison Punching Corrections Officer
Image Via JULIO FOOLIO On YouTube
Davion Murphy was already sentenced to life in prison alongside three codefendants for the murder of Foolio.

The tragic death of Foolio at the hands of various perpetrators was a sad chapter in an allegedly long-running gang conflict in Jacksonville, Florida. Although four men were sentenced to life for their roles in the murder, they continue to face legal trouble as the case expands into unrelated situations. According to court documents reportedly obtained by XXL, one of the four convicted killers, Davion Murphy, was recently hit with an additional five-year sentence for punching a corrections officer, which will run concurrently with his life sentence. The court gave him 536 credited days for time served.

Murphy reportedly received his additional sentence during a court hearing on Wednesday (July 15). The sentence stems from a February incident which authorities arrested him over. Murphy reportedly got into a fight with a corrections officer behind bars and punched the officer in the face.

He reportedly signed off on a guilty plea last month, per court documents. This plea emerged a week after the court handed down life sentences for all four men convicted for Foolio's murder, which include Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Isaiah Chance.

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What Happened To Foolio?

Another defendant in the Foolio case, Alicia Andrews, had a different story. The court found her guilty of manslaughter for her role in assisting the four men with the murder. Andrews received a 15-year prison sentence last month.

Prosecutors alleged this ambush targeting the rapper's life stemmed from an active gang feud in Jacksonville involving rapper Yungeen Ace and various entourages. The four men shot and killed Foolio in a Tampa hotel's parking lot in June of 2024 while he was celebrating his birthday.

Hip-hop reacted divisively to Foolio's killers' conviction, with some celebrating the decision and others lamenting what got them there.

Davion Murphy was particularly part of a lot of drama during this trial process. For example, authorities had to remove him from the trial at one point due to a fight with a codefendant.

This recent sentence extension news is just the latest hurdle in his way amid an already dire situation. We will see if there are any updates on the other convicted killers.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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