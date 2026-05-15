Jury Recommends Life Sentences For Foolio's Convicted Killers

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Foolio Convicted Killers Life Sentences
Credit: Julio Foolio YouTube
Davion Murphy, Rashad Murphy, Sean Gathright, and Isaiah Chance got life sentences for Foolio's murder. A fifth accomplice awaits sentencing.

The trial for the murder of Foolio almost two years ago has finally come to a close after a lot of online conflict and speculation. His convicted killers (Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, Isaiah Chance, and Sean Gathright) appeared in court today (Friday, May 15) to learn their fates.

According to XXL, the jury in this case recommended a life sentence for all four men with no shot at parole. They faced convictions on murder, conspiracy, and attempted murder charges which could have led to the death penalty. As such, the four men might be grateful for this recommendation, whereas prosecutors will not get their intended way. The official sentencing will reportedly take place on June 22, according to The Shade Room.

A fifth accomplice in the Foolio murder, Alicia Andrews, previously got a conviction on lesser manslaughter charges. Prosecutors accused her and her boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, of stalking the rapper and providing his whereabouts to the other three perpetrators, who carried out the shooting in June of 2024. The Jacksonville MC was celebrating his birthday.

Andrews appealed her verdict and requested a new trial, so the court still hasn't handed down a sentence in her case. We will see where that situation goes and if it poses any important developments for the four convicted killers.

Read More: Rolling Loud Is What Happens When Everything Becomes Content

Why Was Foolio Murdered?

Prosecutors alleged the four men murdered Foolio over an alleged gang war in Jacksonville between the 1200, ATK, and 6 Block collectives. These accusations emerged in the aftermath of a lot of dissing on wax, social media taunts, and other conflicts between these groups. In fact, some Yungeen Ace diss tracks got play time during the trial to add context to the situation.

All of that is now in the rearview as the court focuses on the murder itself and those responsible. Foolio's family can now move forward after a harrowing process with a lot of animosity and conflict peppered throughout.

As such, we will see if the jury's recommended life sentence for his convicted killers will manifest on the final sentencing date. It seems like they will spend their lives behind bars rather than lose them.

Read More: “Coloring Book” Still Feels Like Peak Chance The Rapper 10 Years Later

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Foolio Murder Suspect Diss Tracks Grandmother Heart Attack Music Foolio Murder Suspect Claims Diss Tracks Caused Grandmother's Heart Attack
Foolio Convicted Killer Cries Court Guilty Verdict Music Foolio's Convicted Killer Cries In Court After Guilty Verdict
Foolio Murder Trial All Four Suspects Found Guilty Music All Four Suspects In Foolio Murder Trial Found Guilty
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0