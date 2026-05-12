Convicted Foolio Murder Accomplice Has Sentencing Delayed Amid Fight For New Trial

In October of 2025, Alicia Andrews was convicted of manslaughter stemming from the Foolio murder trial. Foolio was murdered at a birthday party in Jacksonville back in 2024, and this ultimately led to five arrests.

Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, and Isaiah Chance were convicted of murder last week and are facing life in prison. Meanwhile, Andrews is facing 15 years in prison, although her sentencing continues to be delayed.

The sentencing should have gone down back in January. However, her legal team has been trying to get themselves a retrial. Why? They feel as though Judge Michelle Sisco was biased in her assessment of the case. More specifically, she allegedly "made multiple consequential rulings that shaped the outcome."

Sisco was taken off the case in January, but the above comments were made during a court hearing on May 11, in which Andrews' legal team pleaded their case for a new trial.

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Alicia Andrews Wants A New Trial

Andrews will officially be back in court on May 22, where proceedings will continue. From there, it will be confirmed whether or not Alicia Andrews will be getting a retrial for her manslaughter case.

If you may recall, Andrews and Isaiah Chance were accused of stalking Foolio and offering up his location. Eventually, the artist was ambushed outside the hotel, which led to his passing.

This case is still very much ongoing. Despite the recent conviction, sentencing still has yet to occur. Subsequently, the Andrews retrial decision still needs to be determined before things can conclude.