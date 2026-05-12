Convicted Foolio Murder Accomplice Has Sentencing Delayed Amid Fight For New Trial

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Foolio Murder Trial All Four Suspects Found Guilty
Image Via JULIO FOOLIO On YouTube
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Alicia Andrews was previously convicted for manslaughter in the Foolio murder trial, although now, she seeks a retrial.

In October of 2025, Alicia Andrews was convicted of manslaughter stemming from the Foolio murder trial. Foolio was murdered at a birthday party in Jacksonville back in 2024, and this ultimately led to five arrests.

Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, and Isaiah Chance were convicted of murder last week and are facing life in prison. Meanwhile, Andrews is facing 15 years in prison, although her sentencing continues to be delayed.

The sentencing should have gone down back in January. However, her legal team has been trying to get themselves a retrial. Why? They feel as though Judge Michelle Sisco was biased in her assessment of the case. More specifically, she allegedly "made multiple consequential rulings that shaped the outcome."

Sisco was taken off the case in January, but the above comments were made during a court hearing on May 11, in which Andrews' legal team pleaded their case for a new trial.

Read More: Kodak Black Keeps Circling The Same Cycle Of Controversy

Alicia Andrews Wants A New Trial

Andrews will officially be back in court on May 22, where proceedings will continue. From there, it will be confirmed whether or not Alicia Andrews will be getting a retrial for her manslaughter case.

If you may recall, Andrews and Isaiah Chance were accused of stalking Foolio and offering up his location. Eventually, the artist was ambushed outside the hotel, which led to his passing.

This case is still very much ongoing. Despite the recent conviction, sentencing still has yet to occur. Subsequently, the Andrews retrial decision still needs to be determined before things can conclude.

This is still a developing story, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Read More: French Montana's Confidence Finally Paid Off During "Verzuz"

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Foolio Murder Suspect Removed Trial Handcuffs Court Outburst Music Foolio Murder Suspect Removed From Trial In Handcuffs After Court Outburst
Foolio Convicted Killer Cries Court Guilty Verdict Music Foolio's Convicted Killer Cries In Court After Guilty Verdict
Foolio Murder Suspect Missing Case Trial Hip Hop News Music Foolio's Murder Trial Is Underway As All Four Men Face Death Penalty
foolio Music New Footage Shows Foolio's Alleged Killer Attempting To Escape Interrogation Room
Comments 0