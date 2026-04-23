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foolio murder trial
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Foolio Murder Suspect Allegedly Suggests His Guilt Shortly After Arrest
Foolio's second murder trial is off to an interesting start as one of the suspects is allegedly fessing up already.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 23, 2026