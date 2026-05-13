Warden Says Foolio Murderer Shouldn't Get Death Penalty So He Can Be Put To Work

As we approach the two-year anniversary of the murder of rapper Foolio, more information has developed about his case. The Florida artist was ambushed outside of a hotel as he celebrated his birthday in his home state in June 2024. Foolio, real name Charles Jones II, was killed in Tampa after three people ran up on him in a parking lot.

Four people were later convicted (ages at the time of the crime): Davion Murphy, 27; Isaiah Chance Jr., 21; Sean Gathright, 18; and Rashad Murphy, 30. A woman, Alicia Andrews, was also arrested and convicted of manslaughter. According to CourtTV, the perpetrators executed the rapper in connection with gang wars in Jacksonville. Prosecutors are reportedly asking for the death penalty in each case, but in the case of Gathright, a prison warden spoke to the judge, stating that he didn't want the killer to face death row. Instead, because he is a "healthy" young man, he should be given life so he can be put to work.

Read More: First Of Five Foolio Murder Suspects Finally Faces Trial

Warden Speaks To The Court

“He’s someone that’s young, he’s healthy," the warden said. "In reality, we need that labor, we need that sweat equity, and we will put him out there to work, because we do have an aging prison population, jail administration, so we put these young individuals to work and get some sweat equity out of them since they are young and can actually do the work.”

In the clip shared by Law & Crime, the warden went on to say that if Gathright receives life in prison, he will be assigned an inmate number. He added that when the "inmate" dies and leaves in a "body bag," he will still have that number. "An inmate serving life will never, ever get out. There's no parole in the state of Florida, and they're not ever allowed outside of the razor wire fence of a secure facility."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Gathright expressed guilt for his involvement in Foolio's murder.

“I’m not here to dispute anything. I’m here to be a man and take responsibility and express my feelings about this whole situation,” Gathright said this week while taking the stand. “I feel very remorseful, you know, this is a terrible situation. It’s been a traumatic experience.”