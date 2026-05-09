Foolio's Convicted Killer Cries In Court After Guilty Verdict

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Foolio Convicted Killer Cries Court Guilty Verdict
Photo Credit: @julio_foolio on Instagram
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Sean Gathright and three other codefendants were convicted on murder charges for the Foolio shooting almost two years ago.

The Foolio murder trial wrapped up yesterday (Friday, May 8) after a month, leading to the convictions of Isaiah Chance, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy. The court also found a fourth codefendant named Sean Gathright guilty of the crime, and he had an emotional reaction in court.

As caught by My Mixtapez on Twitter, Gathright cried when the court revealed the guilty verdict, and an officer approached him to escort him out of the courtroom. Sean Gathright is the same defendant who allegedly tried to escape an interrogation room. Footage of that surfaced earlier this week.

It also joined other developments concerning Foolio's convicted killers. One of them allegedly suggested their guilt, laughed during the trial, and had an outburst in court that led to officers escorting him out in handcuffs.

This has been a very difficult process to witness, whether for the severity and weight of the case itself or how it played out on the Internet. The rapper's murder allegedly stemmed from gang conflicts and diss tracks, among other things. Now, though, those invested in this trial await the convicted killers' fates.

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What Happened To Foolio?

For those unaware, Foolio was shot and killed almost two years ago while celebrating his birthday in Tampa. Chance and his girlfriend Alicia Andrews (who was previously convicted on lesser manslaughter charges) reportedly provided his location to the other three perpetrators, who carried out the shooting.

Andrews still awaits her sentencing. As for Foolio's convicted killers, the penalty phase of their trial will reportedly begin next week on Monday (May 11). The court will determine whether or not the four men will face the death penalty or life imprisonment instead.

As such, all four men remain in custody while they await their sentences. Now, some folks recalled the origins of this feud in the public eye, mostly through Foolio's beef with Yungeen Ace and others.

Sean Gathright's emotional reaction followed a lengthy legal process and years of strife and tension. After the guilty verdict, we will see how this case wraps up. It's been a long road for the late MC's family, and it's about to conclude.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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