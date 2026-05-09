Foolio's Convicted Killer Cries In Court After Guilty Verdict

The Foolio murder trial wrapped up yesterday (Friday, May 8) after a month, leading to the convictions of Isaiah Chance, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy. The court also found a fourth codefendant named Sean Gathright guilty of the crime, and he had an emotional reaction in court.

As caught by My Mixtapez on Twitter, Gathright cried when the court revealed the guilty verdict, and an officer approached him to escort him out of the courtroom. Sean Gathright is the same defendant who allegedly tried to escape an interrogation room. Footage of that surfaced earlier this week.

It also joined other developments concerning Foolio's convicted killers. One of them allegedly suggested their guilt, laughed during the trial, and had an outburst in court that led to officers escorting him out in handcuffs.

This has been a very difficult process to witness, whether for the severity and weight of the case itself or how it played out on the Internet. The rapper's murder allegedly stemmed from gang conflicts and diss tracks, among other things. Now, though, those invested in this trial await the convicted killers' fates.

What Happened To Foolio?

For those unaware, Foolio was shot and killed almost two years ago while celebrating his birthday in Tampa. Chance and his girlfriend Alicia Andrews (who was previously convicted on lesser manslaughter charges) reportedly provided his location to the other three perpetrators, who carried out the shooting.

Andrews still awaits her sentencing. As for Foolio's convicted killers, the penalty phase of their trial will reportedly begin next week on Monday (May 11). The court will determine whether or not the four men will face the death penalty or life imprisonment instead.

As such, all four men remain in custody while they await their sentences. Now, some folks recalled the origins of this feud in the public eye, mostly through Foolio's beef with Yungeen Ace and others.