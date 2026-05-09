All Four Suspects In Foolio Murder Trial Found Guilty

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Foolio Murder Trial All Four Suspects Found Guilty
Image Via JULIO FOOLIO On YouTube
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This is the second trial for the murder of Foolio, as a fifth suspect, Alicia Andrews, was previously convicted on manslaughter charges.

Following a month of trial and almost two years after the death of Foolio, a jury finally reached a verdict concerning the four murder suspects. Yesterday (Friday, May 8), a Tampa jury convicted Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the jury deliberated for eight hours and also convicted Gathright and the Murphys of attempted second-degree murder. This is because they allegedly wounded other individuals during the shooting that took the Jacksonville rapper's life. The jury also reportedly agreed with prosecutors' accusations about Chance and the Murphys were in a gang, which contextualized the shooting's relation to gang activity.

This follows the conviction a fifth Foolio murder suspect, Alicia Andrews, on manslaughter charges. Chance and Andrews, his girlfriend, provided his location to the other three perpetrators. Gathright and the Murphys reportedly appeared in a surveillance video that showed them shooting guns at a parked car the Florida MC was sitting in outside of a Holiday Inn. The shooting happened while he was celebrating his birthday.

First Coast News caught the live verdict on YouTube. DJ Akademiks and No Jumper also shared notable occurrences during the moment on Instagram.

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Foolio's Killers' Sentence

Now, prosecutors in the Foolio murder trial are expected to request the jury to recommend the death penalty for all four suspects. We will see if this is actually the sentence or if it's life in prison instead. The penalty phase of the trial reportedly begins on Monday (May 11). Alicia Andrews also awaits sentencing.

Other developments in the Foolio murder trial concerned some antics, expressions, and updates from the suspects themselves. These include laughing in court, trying to escape an interrogation room, seemingly admitting guilt, having an outburst in court that led to a handcuffed removal from the trial, and more.

After almost two full years, this case is finally starting to wrap up. Its connection to gang conflicts and hip-hop beefs also saw a lot of documentation, especially considering the Yungeen Ace beef. We will see what comes of sentencing and if there are any other updates about this case.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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