All Four Suspects In Foolio Murder Trial Found Guilty

Following a month of trial and almost two years after the death of Foolio, a jury finally reached a verdict concerning the four murder suspects. Yesterday (Friday, May 8), a Tampa jury convicted Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the jury deliberated for eight hours and also convicted Gathright and the Murphys of attempted second-degree murder. This is because they allegedly wounded other individuals during the shooting that took the Jacksonville rapper's life. The jury also reportedly agreed with prosecutors' accusations about Chance and the Murphys were in a gang, which contextualized the shooting's relation to gang activity.

This follows the conviction a fifth Foolio murder suspect, Alicia Andrews, on manslaughter charges. Chance and Andrews, his girlfriend, provided his location to the other three perpetrators. Gathright and the Murphys reportedly appeared in a surveillance video that showed them shooting guns at a parked car the Florida MC was sitting in outside of a Holiday Inn. The shooting happened while he was celebrating his birthday.

First Coast News caught the live verdict on YouTube. DJ Akademiks and No Jumper also shared notable occurrences during the moment on Instagram.

Foolio's Killers' Sentence

Now, prosecutors in the Foolio murder trial are expected to request the jury to recommend the death penalty for all four suspects. We will see if this is actually the sentence or if it's life in prison instead. The penalty phase of the trial reportedly begins on Monday (May 11). Alicia Andrews also awaits sentencing.

Other developments in the Foolio murder trial concerned some antics, expressions, and updates from the suspects themselves. These include laughing in court, trying to escape an interrogation room, seemingly admitting guilt, having an outburst in court that led to a handcuffed removal from the trial, and more.