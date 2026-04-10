In June 2024, Jacksonville rapper Foolio, real name Charles Jones, was murdered outside of a Tampa hotel while celebrating his 26th birthday. Now, after about a year of gathering evidence and arresting all five of the suspects, the trial for this case is underway.

Per Fox 13 Tampa Bay, the jury selection process started on Wednesday, April 8, at a downtown Tampa courthouse. Attorneys for both the four remaining defendants and the prosecutors are reportedly choosing from roughly 250 people.

Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy and Isaiah Chance, the four men charged with first-degree murder, are all facing the death penalty.

As a result, potential members of the jury will be inquired about their views on the death penalty. Those who won't entertain the possibility of such a punishment will be eliminated early on. In the end, 14 jurors are the goal.

After that concludes, the trial will really be set in motion. All four men are being tried together, something that their legal reps tried to argue against. The news station reports that in March they tried to convince the court that some evidence such as certain statements and alleged gang connections could unfairly influence jurors.

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Alicia Andrews' Sentencing For Foolio Murder

Prosecutors affirmed they will not bring forth certain evidence that may not apply to all of the defendants. With their being such a large number of people being interviewed, expect the jury selection to take at least a few days.

But if anything else pops up before this portion of the trial ends, we will be sure to inform you.

The last major update we reported on in regard to the Foolio case was Alicia Andrews' sentence ruling. That occurred back at the end of October 2025. In sum, she dodged the first-degree murder charge that her alleged co-conspirators face.

Instead, Andrews was hit with a guilty manslaughter charge. She also was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit murder. She too was facing a life sentence if she was convicted of first-degree murder. Now, according to Complex, the max is 15 years.