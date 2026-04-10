Foolio's Murder Trial Is Underway As All Four Men Face Death Penalty

BY Zachary Horvath
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After nearly two full years since Foolio's passing, the rapper's murder trial is getting off the ground as officials narrow down the jury.

In June 2024, Jacksonville rapper Foolio, real name Charles Jones, was murdered outside of a Tampa hotel while celebrating his 26th birthday. Now, after about a year of gathering evidence and arresting all five of the suspects, the trial for this case is underway.

Per Fox 13 Tampa Bay, the jury selection process started on Wednesday, April 8, at a downtown Tampa courthouse. Attorneys for both the four remaining defendants and the prosecutors are reportedly choosing from roughly 250 people.

Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy and Isaiah Chance, the four men charged with first-degree murder, are all facing the death penalty.

As a result, potential members of the jury will be inquired about their views on the death penalty. Those who won't entertain the possibility of such a punishment will be eliminated early on. In the end, 14 jurors are the goal.

After that concludes, the trial will really be set in motion. All four men are being tried together, something that their legal reps tried to argue against. The news station reports that in March they tried to convince the court that some evidence such as certain statements and alleged gang connections could unfairly influence jurors.

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Alicia Andrews' Sentencing For Foolio Murder

Prosecutors affirmed they will not bring forth certain evidence that may not apply to all of the defendants. With their being such a large number of people being interviewed, expect the jury selection to take at least a few days.

But if anything else pops up before this portion of the trial ends, we will be sure to inform you.

The last major update we reported on in regard to the Foolio case was Alicia Andrews' sentence ruling. That occurred back at the end of October 2025. In sum, she dodged the first-degree murder charge that her alleged co-conspirators face.

Instead, Andrews was hit with a guilty manslaughter charge. She also was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit murder. She too was facing a life sentence if she was convicted of first-degree murder. Now, according to Complex, the max is 15 years.

As it stands, she's still yet to hear what her sentence will be. Initially, she was slated to receive her result on December 8. However, days prior to the aforementioned date, her legal team argued that the court should be disqualified from "any further participation" in the case. In addition, they asked for her sentencing to be delayed. They got their wish in regard to the judge being removed in January. However, a new sentencing date is seemingly still in limbo.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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