Alabama Barker Appears In Tory Lanez Music Video After Saying She Would Expose Him

Alabama Barker had fans bracing for drama with her cryptic IG story post the other day. However, it looks like it was all just for marketing purposes after all. After recently posting a cryptic message to her Instagram Story that read, “You have 24 hours #NONDA,” many assumed she was preparing to expose Tory Lanez. The vague warning quickly picked up traction online, with speculation ranging from personal fallout to something more serious involving the artist.

Instead, the narrative flipped almost immediately. Alabama appeared in Lanez’s latest music video, effectively confirming that the viral moment was more about promotion than conflict. Her involvement in the visual reframes the initial post as a teaser rather than a threat, aligning with a rollout strategy designed to build anticipation and conversation.

The switch-up didn’t go unnoticed. Some fans feel misled by the tone of her original message, while others respect the play, pointing out that it successfully generated buzz ahead of the release. Either way, the attention worked in Lanez’s favor, with the moment cutting through the noise and dominating timelines.

"Yall owe the lil girl an apology Lol," one person wrote. "Hell of a promo before this video dropped cause I thought he had another case coming," another said.

Read More: Alabama Barker Ignites Speculation After Threatening To Expose Tory Lanez

Alabama Barker Appears In Music Video For "Pink Material"

Lanez is no stranger to unconventional promo tactics, and this situation fits right into that pattern. Using ambiguity and social media speculation to drive engagement has become a familiar formula, and this time, Alabama played a central role in executing it. Prior to this, he recruited streamer NEON to promote LOL: Slutty Bass, along with several other stars who appear on his YouTube channel for various ads.

So with Alabama Barker it now makes sense. What initially looked like the start of a public fallout now reads as a calculated move tied directly to music promotion.