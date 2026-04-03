LOL: SL*TTY BASS – Album by Tory Lanez

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-04-02 at 8.52.29 PM Screenshot 2026-04-02 at 8.52.29 PM
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This project marks the end of this album installment.

Tory Lanez closes out a unique chapter with LOL: SL*TTY BASS, the final installment in the run of music he’s been releasing from prison. The project holds extra weight, as it’s reportedly the last full album he recorded while behind bars.

Even from prison, Tory has stayed unusually active with the rollout. For example, he's dropped multiple commercials and even directing visuals remotely, including collaborations with streamers like Neon and Adin Ross. The consistency hasn’t gone unnoticed, with fans pointing out how much he’s been able to execute despite the circumstances.

Sonically, the album leans into high-energy, bass-heavy production, built for quick impact and replay value. It’s chaotic at times, but that feels intentional.

At this point, the music is only part of the story. The rollout itself has become just as much of the conversation.

Release Date: April 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: LOL: SL*TTY BASS

Tracklist For Sl*TTY BASS
  1. S.L.I.D.E
  2. Bulma’s Patience
  3. Aggression From Saturn
  4. Planet Bass / NBLYB
  5. WongTong Soup
  6. Pink Material
  7. Keyz To Vampa
  8. The Hate of Friends
  9. S.M.O
  10. Janne’s Cotton Candy
  11. Krillin’s Fumble
  12. Fyne Shit Paradise
  13. “Nobody” Land
  14. Best Birthday Ever
  15. Party 4 Martians
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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