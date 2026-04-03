LOL: SL*TTY BASS – Album by Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez closes out a unique chapter with LOL: SL*TTY BASS, the final installment in the run of music he’s been releasing from prison. The project holds extra weight, as it’s reportedly the last full album he recorded while behind bars.

Even from prison, Tory has stayed unusually active with the rollout. For example, he's dropped multiple commercials and even directing visuals remotely, including collaborations with streamers like Neon and Adin Ross. The consistency hasn’t gone unnoticed, with fans pointing out how much he’s been able to execute despite the circumstances.

Sonically, the album leans into high-energy, bass-heavy production, built for quick impact and replay value. It’s chaotic at times, but that feels intentional.

At this point, the music is only part of the story. The rollout itself has become just as much of the conversation.

Release Date: April 3, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: LOL: SL*TTY BASS

Tracklist For Sl*TTY BASS