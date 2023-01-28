Alabama Barker, daughter of pop-punk star Travis Barker, is going viral on social media for a new video shared to TikTok. While this might be the first time some hear of her, others remember when she was much younger. Still, her clip did cause some discussion online.

Moreover, a lot of the meat of the Twitter threads came down to the fact that she’s 17 years old. Though the video clip is just her dancing with her friends, a lot of people found it too suggestive. Regardless, one user tweeted “No one ever said Alabama Barker was ‘ugly.'” Furthermore, they added, “We said she’s only 17 and too young to dress & behave the way she does. Cause she is.”

No one ever said Alabama Barker was “ugly” we said she’s only 17 and too young to dress & behave the way she does. Cause she is. — 🌻NB🪴 (@Nillabeanshawni) January 27, 2023

Furthermore, some were struck by how people were misidentifying her race or debating about it on social media. Still, some people had the record straight. Overall, there were tweets like “You telling me alabama barker looks biracial and expect me to take you seriously.”

“I want black women to stop being a halfway house for yt teenage girls when they can’t figure themselves out yet,” another added. “Alabama Barker is a prime example. Her family whiter than ranch dressing. Stop it lol.”

you telling me alabama barker looks biracial and expect me to take you seriously — roshana 🕊️ (@roshanawallace) January 27, 2023

I want black women to stop being a halfway house for yt teenage girls when they can’t figure themselves out yet. Alabama Barker is a prime example. Her family whiter than ranch dressing. Stop it lol. — Hood Honey🍯✨ (@lve_mei) January 27, 2023

However, this isn’t the only time that Alabama Barker’s been somewhat called out online (because this is just a video, after all). Moreover, Iggy Azalea said that she and other TikTokers were “weird” for participating in a viral trend of her experiences. Furthermore, audio of the rapper airing out her frustrations with her ex Playboi Carti made rounds on TikTok.

“This man didn’t even come to see his son be born, he went to Philly to play the Playstation with Lil Uzi,” she said. “He felt that was more important than seeing his son be born, and I had a scheduled C-section.”

Meanwhile, Alabama’s father Travis is most well-known these days for his drum renditions of popular tracks and his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. While some people cringe at seeing fans write “Kravis” online, they said they actually like the nickname.

Still, what do you think of Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama going viral for her recent TikTok video? However you may feel, let us know in the comments and peep some more reactions below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest viral moments and celebrity debates in pop culture.

i feel like alabama barker is having an identity crisis lmaooooo 😭 or she’s trying real hard to be an IT girl that just ain’t giving IT . like just be yourself ! you can go way farther off being a cutesy little yt girl than cosplaying bw 😭 — uncle elroy 🗣 (@amourpvris) January 27, 2023

the girls hating on Alabama Barker real bad lol — starchild🌟 (@IMPRACTICALWILL) January 27, 2023

g stop playin widdme. y’all going nuts of a bitch names alabama BARKER ?😂 https://t.co/EYMTYmjJ85 — tyn.4s 🙂 (@niyaahh10k) January 26, 2023

The fact that Alabama barker is Travis barker daughter is always so funny to mekdkvkbkbk — Dejanae (@dejassw) January 26, 2023

i love alabama barker bad idc every bad tweet i see i close my eyes🧎🏾‍♀️she’s that girl!!!!!! and her and jodie together are THEM girls — viv-uh-nee (@bxbyvivani) January 27, 2023

Y’all hating on Alabama barker 😂 the only difference is she got money at 17. — Lai🐉 (@lilbabylai_) January 27, 2023