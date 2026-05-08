Foolio Murder Suspect Removed From Trial In Handcuffs After Court Outburst

The Foolio murder trial has already experienced some significant drama in the courtroom, whether it's a suspect laughing in court or the release of interrogation footage. According to XXL, another courtroom altercation happened when suspect Davion Murphy had an outburst during a hearing on Thursday (May 7).

On the tenth day of the trial, Murphy seemingly started arguing with one of his codefendants as Judge Michelle Sisco was in the middle of her closing remarks. "Stop talking to me, you don't love me, n***a," he reportedly expressed.

"So just quickly, let's talk... Okay, I'm talking. I understand, Mr. Murphy," Judge Sisco remarked while Murphy was reportedly having his outburst. "Okay, Mr. Davion Murphy may need to be removed if he can't stop talking. Alright, Mr. Murphy, please stop. You're not helping your situation."

Then, bailiffs reportedly handcuffed the murder suspect and escorted him out of the courtroom when he refused to stop talking. We will see if this poses any consequences for the rest of the trial.

If there are any, it seems like they might not have discussed it. Today (Friday, May 8), Judge Sisco reportedly instructed the jury for their deliberations, which will begin on Monday (May 11).

Who Are The Suspects In Foolio's Murder?

For those unaware, Davion Murphy is accused of murdering Foolio in 2024, and he's not the only one. Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, and Rashad Murphy also face premeditated murder charges. Police accused them of stalking the rapper and his birthday celebrations, later gunning him down in front of a Holiday Inn. Prosecutors suspect this was the result of a gang feud.

A fifth Foolio murder suspect, Alicia Andrews, was convicted of manslaughter during the trial. Investigators accused her and Chance of following Foolio around Tampa and informing the other three codefendants of his location. Andrews still awaits sentencing in this case.