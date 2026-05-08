Foolio Murder Suspect Removed From Trial In Handcuffs After Court Outburst

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Foolio Murder Suspect Removed Trial Handcuffs Court Outburst
Credit: Julio Foolio YouTube
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Davion Murphy reportedly got into a verbal argument with one of his codefendants during the tenth day of the trial over Foolio's murder.

The Foolio murder trial has already experienced some significant drama in the courtroom, whether it's a suspect laughing in court or the release of interrogation footage. According to XXL, another courtroom altercation happened when suspect Davion Murphy had an outburst during a hearing on Thursday (May 7).

On the tenth day of the trial, Murphy seemingly started arguing with one of his codefendants as Judge Michelle Sisco was in the middle of her closing remarks. "Stop talking to me, you don't love me, n***a," he reportedly expressed.

"So just quickly, let's talk... Okay, I'm talking. I understand, Mr. Murphy," Judge Sisco remarked while Murphy was reportedly having his outburst. "Okay, Mr. Davion Murphy may need to be removed if he can't stop talking. Alright, Mr. Murphy, please stop. You're not helping your situation."

Then, bailiffs reportedly handcuffed the murder suspect and escorted him out of the courtroom when he refused to stop talking. We will see if this poses any consequences for the rest of the trial.

If there are any, it seems like they might not have discussed it. Today (Friday, May 8), Judge Sisco reportedly instructed the jury for their deliberations, which will begin on Monday (May 11).

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Who Are The Suspects In Foolio's Murder?

For those unaware, Davion Murphy is accused of murdering Foolio in 2024, and he's not the only one. Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, and Rashad Murphy also face premeditated murder charges. Police accused them of stalking the rapper and his birthday celebrations, later gunning him down in front of a Holiday Inn. Prosecutors suspect this was the result of a gang feud.

A fifth Foolio murder suspect, Alicia Andrews, was convicted of manslaughter during the trial. Investigators accused her and Chance of following Foolio around Tampa and informing the other three codefendants of his location. Andrews still awaits sentencing in this case.

This update and other case developments continue to turn this court trial into a scandal. Whether it's alleged admissions of guilt or how this is bleeding out to social media, there's a lot to unpack. We will see if Davion Murphy's outburst leads to more confrontations or consequences elsewhere.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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