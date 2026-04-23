Foolio Murder Suspect Spotted Laughing In Court

In June of 2024, Foolio was fatally shot while celebrating his birthday with friends at a hotel in Tampa, Florida. Five individuals were eventually arrested and hit with charges related to his death. The trial of four of these individuals began yesterday (April 22).

Those following the case noticed that one of them, Davion Murphy, did something shocking during his lawyer's opening statement. He chuckled to himself as the tragic details of Foolio's passing were read aloud, as captured by Law & Crime. While it's unclear exactly what he thought was so funny, social media users are disturbed.

"Honestly... Reprehensible behavior... The laughing is to show toughness for when he enters the penal system for a long... Long time," one YouTube commenter writes. "Yeah, might as well laugh while you can; because you won’t be laughing when that verdict and sentence is being read!!!!," another claims. Someone else says, "That's an empty body right there, soul left a long time ago and all that is left is a shadow rotting in jail waiting to leave the earth."

Foolio Murder Trial

If convicted, Murphy could face the death penalty, meaning the stakes here are high. Regardless, it doesn't look like he's letting the pressure get to him. During opening statements, state prosecutor Scott Harmon alleged that the shooting was part of a gang war that began in Jacksonville and made its way to Tampa.

"It is this animosity and hatred between these gangs that drove the conspiracy in this case that caused these four defendants to confederate and to conspire in this case to engage in this coordinated, planned, murderous attack," he alleged. "All of those people in that hotel, none of that affected these shooters. They shot with impunity and with disregard."