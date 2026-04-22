Yungeen Ace's Diss Tracks Played During Foolio's Murder Trial

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Shipes 40th
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 11: Yungeen Ace attends Shipes' 40th birthday celebration on January 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy are facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Julio Foolio.

Prosecutors played Yungeen Ace's diss track, "Game Over," in the courtroom during opening statements in the trial for the murder of Julio Foolio on Wednesday. Four of the five defendants in the rapper's killing are on trial, including Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy. The fifth suspect, Alicia Andrews, was already found guilty of manslaughter in October 2025 for helping plan the attack.

DJ Akademiks shared a clip of "Game Over" playing during opening statements on Instagram. "You hear him mentioning 'Mr. 6.' That is Charles Jones. The Don Julio you keep seeing, the tequila, that is a diss against Charles Jones, whose rap name was Julio Foolio," the prosecutor alleges after pausing the track.

It wasn't the only Yungeen Ace song that the prosecution played. According to The Tampa Bay Times, they also showed “Who I Smoke," which famously samples Vanessa Carlton’s pop single “A Thousand Miles.” Additionally, they referenced a song called “When I See You.”

Read More: D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

Foolio's Death

Julio Foolio was killed when a group of gunmen ambushed him in a hotel parking lot in Tampa, Florida. He was celebrating his 26th birthday. “For Charles Jones, there were no more birthdays,” Assistant State Attorney Scott Harmon said during his opening statement. “All that was left was a funeral.”

“What could not have been on his mind in those early morning hours while he was out celebrating his birthday is that he was being watched,” Harmon continued. “He was being followed. He was being stalked — stalked by a group of conspirators."

All four of the remaining defendants are facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and more. If they are convicted, the state will recommend that they be sentenced to death. Each of them brought their own defense attorneys to the trial. They argued against the prosecution's allegations in their opening statements.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Foolio Murder Suspect Missing Case Trial Hip Hop News Music Foolio Murder Suspect Still At Large Months After Shooting
Foolio Case Judge Removed Music Foolio Murder Case Judge Removed Over Alleged Bias
VIA HNHH Music Foolio’s Murder: Suspects To Remain In Jail After Being Denied Bond
ysl woody Music Foolio Murder Suspects Make Their Pleas Official
Comments 0