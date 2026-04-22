Yungeen Ace's Diss Tracks Played During Foolio's Murder Trial

Prosecutors played Yungeen Ace's diss track, "Game Over," in the courtroom during opening statements in the trial for the murder of Julio Foolio on Wednesday. Four of the five defendants in the rapper's killing are on trial, including Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy. The fifth suspect, Alicia Andrews, was already found guilty of manslaughter in October 2025 for helping plan the attack.

DJ Akademiks shared a clip of "Game Over" playing during opening statements on Instagram. "You hear him mentioning 'Mr. 6.' That is Charles Jones. The Don Julio you keep seeing, the tequila, that is a diss against Charles Jones, whose rap name was Julio Foolio," the prosecutor alleges after pausing the track.

It wasn't the only Yungeen Ace song that the prosecution played. According to The Tampa Bay Times, they also showed “Who I Smoke," which famously samples Vanessa Carlton’s pop single “A Thousand Miles.” Additionally, they referenced a song called “When I See You.”

Foolio's Death

Julio Foolio was killed when a group of gunmen ambushed him in a hotel parking lot in Tampa, Florida. He was celebrating his 26th birthday. “For Charles Jones, there were no more birthdays,” Assistant State Attorney Scott Harmon said during his opening statement. “All that was left was a funeral.”

“What could not have been on his mind in those early morning hours while he was out celebrating his birthday is that he was being watched,” Harmon continued. “He was being followed. He was being stalked — stalked by a group of conspirators."