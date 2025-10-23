News
sean gathright
Crime
New Footage Shows Alleged Killer Wiping Down Getaway Car After Foolio’s Murder
New court footage in the Julio Foolio murder case shows alleged killer Sean Gathright wiping down the getaway car at his grandmother’s house after the shooting.
By
Tallie Spencer
October 23, 2025
