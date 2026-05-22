Foolio's Mother Reacts To Accomplice's Sentence & Convicted Killer's Past

The Foolio murder trial has finally wrapped up, as accomplice Alicia Andrews recently got her sentence for a manslaughter conviction. The rapper's mother Sandrikas Mays gave a victim impact statement at the court session, which came after she accused her son's convicted killer, Sean Gathright, of being the perpetrator of other killings.

According to XXL, Judge Kimberly Fernandez denied Andrews' motion to appeal the conviction today (Friday, May 22). Judge Fernandez then handed down a 15-year sentence. "After having reviewed all of the defense’s assertions as to the defense’s argument as to errors made by my predecessor judge, I’m going to place on the record that I would not have ruled any differently," the judge reportedly expressed.

Mays emotionally spoke on her son's murder during her statement, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. "My son was hunted, followed and ultimately murdered in what authorities described as a coordinated plot involving multiple individuals," she reportedly expressed. "It is extremely painful to hear Alicia Andrews portray herself as someone who didn’t know what was going on. They could have turned around, but they still carried on the plan to hunt my son down like a deer in the woods…My son’s life mattered. He was not disposable."

Have Foolio's Killers Been Sentenced?

Four men received convictions for Foolio's murder, those being Alicia Andrews' boyfriend Isaiah Chance, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, and the aforementioned Sean Gathright. A jury recommended life sentences for all four men for the heavier charges, and they will reportedly learn their fate on June 22.

Foolio's mother Sandrikas Mays, who celebrateed the convictions and mocked the perpetrators, claimed Gathright is also responsible for other murders in Florida. As caught by My Mixtapez on IG, she claimed during an Instagram Live session that bullet casings from her son's case matched forensic information from other murder cases in the state.