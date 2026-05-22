Foolio's Mother Reacts To Accomplice's Sentence & Convicted Killer's Past

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Foolio Mother Reacts Accomplice Sentencing Convicted Killer Past
Photo Credit: @julio_foolio on Instagram
Foolio's mother Sandrikas Mays had a lot to say about murder accomplice Alicia Andrews and convicted killer Sean Gathright.

The Foolio murder trial has finally wrapped up, as accomplice Alicia Andrews recently got her sentence for a manslaughter conviction. The rapper's mother Sandrikas Mays gave a victim impact statement at the court session, which came after she accused her son's convicted killer, Sean Gathright, of being the perpetrator of other killings.

According to XXL, Judge Kimberly Fernandez denied Andrews' motion to appeal the conviction today (Friday, May 22). Judge Fernandez then handed down a 15-year sentence. "After having reviewed all of the defense’s assertions as to the defense’s argument as to errors made by my predecessor judge, I’m going to place on the record that I would not have ruled any differently," the judge reportedly expressed.

Mays emotionally spoke on her son's murder during her statement, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. "My son was hunted, followed and ultimately murdered in what authorities described as a coordinated plot involving multiple individuals," she reportedly expressed. "It is extremely painful to hear Alicia Andrews portray herself as someone who didn’t know what was going on. They could have turned around, but they still carried on the plan to hunt my son down like a deer in the woods…My son’s life mattered. He was not disposable."

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Have Foolio's Killers Been Sentenced?

Four men received convictions for Foolio's murder, those being Alicia Andrews' boyfriend Isaiah Chance, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, and the aforementioned Sean Gathright. A jury recommended life sentences for all four men for the heavier charges, and they will reportedly learn their fate on June 22.

Foolio's mother Sandrikas Mays, who celebrateed the convictions and mocked the perpetrators, claimed Gathright is also responsible for other murders in Florida. As caught by My Mixtapez on IG, she claimed during an Instagram Live session that bullet casings from her son's case matched forensic information from other murder cases in the state.

Alicia Andrews' conviction and 15-year sentence rests on the notion that she tracked the late MC and provided his whereabouts to the perpetrators. Now, the case can finally come to a close, with the four killers' sentencing date happening in about a month. We will see what their fates are, and what other reactions to this may emerge.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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