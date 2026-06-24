Joe Budden Shares Very Little Sympathy For Foolio's Killers

The Joe Budden Podcast has never shied away from difficult conversations. Oftentimes, these conversations focus on a specific story or situation before ultimately becoming a discourse about society at large.

That was certainly the case this week, as the cast had an in-depth conversation about the four men who killed Foolio. As we reported earlier in the week, Sean Gathright, Isaiah Chance, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy all received life sentences with no chance at parole.

Gathright had an emotional plea to the courtroom, explaining how he's saddened by what has become of his life. He feels as though it is heartbreaking that someone who can't even buy liquor could be locked up for life. He even told his friends back home that violence is not the answer, and to change before it's too late.

This subsequently led Ice and Ish to discuss how some of these individuals were probably good kids before getting wrapped up with the wrong crowd. Joe Budden vehemently disagreed with this assessment.

Joe Budden Gives His Take

Budden doesn't believe anyone who could travel from one city to another just to kill someone could ever have been classified as a good kid. This subsequently led to a discussion about King Von and whether he was ever a good kid. Budden was adamant that this was a stupid conversation to have.

Meanwhile, Ish and Ice took a more empathetic approach, saying that no one on the cast actually knows these kids or what is in their hearts. They noted that the environment can play a big role in these kinds of things and were sympathetic about the situation.