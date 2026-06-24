Joe Budden Shares Very Little Sympathy For Foolio's Killers

BY Alexander Cole
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UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Joe Budden attends the UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
During a conversation about Foolio's killers on "The Joe Budden Podcast," Budden showcased his true thoughts on the situation.

The Joe Budden Podcast has never shied away from difficult conversations. Oftentimes, these conversations focus on a specific story or situation before ultimately becoming a discourse about society at large.

That was certainly the case this week, as the cast had an in-depth conversation about the four men who killed Foolio. As we reported earlier in the week, Sean Gathright, Isaiah Chance, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy all received life sentences with no chance at parole.

Gathright had an emotional plea to the courtroom, explaining how he's saddened by what has become of his life. He feels as though it is heartbreaking that someone who can't even buy liquor could be locked up for life. He even told his friends back home that violence is not the answer, and to change before it's too late.

This subsequently led Ice and Ish to discuss how some of these individuals were probably good kids before getting wrapped up with the wrong crowd. Joe Budden vehemently disagreed with this assessment.

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Joe Budden Gives His Take

Budden doesn't believe anyone who could travel from one city to another just to kill someone could ever have been classified as a good kid. This subsequently led to a discussion about King Von and whether he was ever a good kid. Budden was adamant that this was a stupid conversation to have.

Meanwhile, Ish and Ice took a more empathetic approach, saying that no one on the cast actually knows these kids or what is in their hearts. They noted that the environment can play a big role in these kinds of things and were sympathetic about the situation.

Ultimately, Budden was unmoved by what he was hearing. While castmates like Marc Lamont Hill prefer a rehabilitative approach to incarceration, Budden doesn't seem to be fully on board.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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