DJ Akademiks Warns Joe Budden's Podcast Co-Hosts About Marc Lamont Hill's "Hostile Takeover"

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Shabazz Center Commemorates Malcolm X's 100th Birthday
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Marc Lamont Hill attends The Shabazz Center Commemorates Malcolm X's 100th Birthday on May 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
DJ Akademiks went on stream last night and offered a warning to Ish and Ice of the "Joe Budden Podcast," and it's all about Marc Lamont Hill.

DJ Akademiks hasn't always gotten along with the co-hosts on The Joe Budden Podcast. Of course, we are talking about the early days of the show when Rory & Mal were still on the pod. Back then, Akademiks was a co-host with Joe Budden on Everyday Struggle, and the tension with Rory & Mal was real. In fact, it continued well after the two left Joe Budden and started a podcast on their own.

Now, Budden has a large list of co-hosts that includes Ish, Ice, his engineer Parks, Marc Lamont Hill, and Mona from Don't Call Me White Girl. If you have been watching the podcast over the past year, then you would know that Hill's addition to the podcast has been a revelation.

The former CNN commentator has quickly become a fan-favorite. Intellectual debates about politics are dominated by Hill, and his historical knowledge about music, culture, and sports is second to none. He has become a major draw, and it has left co-hosts like Ish and Ice to fend for themselves and their screen time.

Akademiks has taken note of this and has issued a warning to Ish and Ice. While Ak has officially ended his feud with Marc Lamont Hill, he still wants to look out for Ish and Ice, who are two of his favorite members of the cast.

Read More: 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud

DJ Akademiks on Marc Lamont Hill

In the clip above, Akademiks suggests that Marc Lamont Hill is effectuating a hostile takeover of the podcast. As a result, Ak believes Ish and Ice need to step up their game and insert themselves in the conversation more.

Akademiks remarks that every time there is a new topic, it feels like Hill is the first one to speak. From there, Ice and Ish barely say anything. This is in stark contrast to when they first took over from the Rory & Mal days.

It is an interesting observation, and one that many Joe Budden Podcast listeners probably agree with. Regardless, Marc Lamont Hill remains someone who the fans want to hear from, and his addition to the podcast has been an overwhelmingly positive one.

Read More: Tupac's "All Eyez On Me" Was His Post-Prison Reckoning

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
CultureCon 2025 TV Melyssa Ford's Latest Social Media Act Suggests She's Done With The "Joe Budden Podcast"
Marc Lamont Hill QueenzFlip Almost Fight Hip Hop News Music Marc Lamont Hill & QueenzFlip Almost Fight Amid Explosive “Joe Budden Podcast” Argument
NASCAR: Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Music “The Joe Budden Podcast” Debates If Ice Cube Needs To Stay Out Of Kendrick Lamar’s Way
marc-Lamont-hill-emanny-throw-budden-hip-hop-news Music Marc Lamont Hill Spills Coffee After Emanny Snaps On Him During “Joe Budden Podcast”
Comments 0