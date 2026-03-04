DJ Akademiks Warns Joe Budden's Podcast Co-Hosts About Marc Lamont Hill's "Hostile Takeover"

DJ Akademiks hasn't always gotten along with the co-hosts on The Joe Budden Podcast. Of course, we are talking about the early days of the show when Rory & Mal were still on the pod. Back then, Akademiks was a co-host with Joe Budden on Everyday Struggle, and the tension with Rory & Mal was real. In fact, it continued well after the two left Joe Budden and started a podcast on their own.

Now, Budden has a large list of co-hosts that includes Ish, Ice, his engineer Parks, Marc Lamont Hill, and Mona from Don't Call Me White Girl. If you have been watching the podcast over the past year, then you would know that Hill's addition to the podcast has been a revelation.

The former CNN commentator has quickly become a fan-favorite. Intellectual debates about politics are dominated by Hill, and his historical knowledge about music, culture, and sports is second to none. He has become a major draw, and it has left co-hosts like Ish and Ice to fend for themselves and their screen time.

Akademiks has taken note of this and has issued a warning to Ish and Ice. While Ak has officially ended his feud with Marc Lamont Hill, he still wants to look out for Ish and Ice, who are two of his favorite members of the cast.

DJ Akademiks on Marc Lamont Hill

In the clip above, Akademiks suggests that Marc Lamont Hill is effectuating a hostile takeover of the podcast. As a result, Ak believes Ish and Ice need to step up their game and insert themselves in the conversation more.

Akademiks remarks that every time there is a new topic, it feels like Hill is the first one to speak. From there, Ice and Ish barely say anything. This is in stark contrast to when they first took over from the Rory & Mal days.