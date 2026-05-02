Paolo Banchero Pulled Up To Game 5 In Travis Scott's Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink"

Paolo Banchero arrived at Little Caesars Arena for Game 5 of the Magic-Pistons series wearing the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink." The sneaker choice drew immediate attention from sneakerheads across social media. Banchero is quickly becoming one of the more style-conscious players in the NBA playoffs.

The timing of the placement is hard to ignore. Banchero went on to put up 45 points in the game, matching Cade Cunningham's franchise playoff scoring record in a 116-109 Magic loss. Despite the defeat, the Magic still hold a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6.

The "Tropical Pink" is one half of the Travis Scott x Jordan Brand "Pink Pack," which drops May 22nd for $155. Banchero wearing it courtside ahead of the release only adds to the pre-launch momentum.

Additionally, the colorway suits Banchero's personal style well. The soft pink and sail tones paired with camo cargo pants and a pink beanie made for one of the cleaner tunnel walk fits of the playoffs so far.

For Travis Scott and Jordan Brand, the playoff tunnel placement is free marketing at the highest possible level. The "Pink Pack" is already one of the most anticipated Jordan drops of May. Banchero's Game 5 appearance only makes that anticipation stronger heading into release day.

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Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink"

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink" is the bolder of the two colorways in the "Pink Pack." A vibrant pink suede base leads the upper, contrasted by a bold red reverse Swoosh and sail leather overlays throughout.

Pink laces, a cream midsole, and a pink rubber outsole round out the palette from top to bottom. Cactus Jack tongue branding and the signature heart detail appear on both pairs in the pack. The colorway reads loud and confident without crossing into overdressed territory.

At $155 retail, the "Tropical Pink" represents one of the more accessible Travis Scott Jordan releases in recent memory.