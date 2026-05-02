Paolo Banchero Pulled Up To Game 5 In Travis Scott's Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink"

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Playoffs-Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons
Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) walks off the court after the game against the Detroit Pistons during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
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Paolo Banchero arrived at Game 5 of the Magic-Pistons series wearing the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink."

Paolo Banchero arrived at Little Caesars Arena for Game 5 of the Magic-Pistons series wearing the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink." The sneaker choice drew immediate attention from sneakerheads across social media. Banchero is quickly becoming one of the more style-conscious players in the NBA playoffs.

The timing of the placement is hard to ignore. Banchero went on to put up 45 points in the game, matching Cade Cunningham's franchise playoff scoring record in a 116-109 Magic loss. Despite the defeat, the Magic still hold a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6.

The "Tropical Pink" is one half of the Travis Scott x Jordan Brand "Pink Pack," which drops May 22nd for $155. Banchero wearing it courtside ahead of the release only adds to the pre-launch momentum.

Additionally, the colorway suits Banchero's personal style well. The soft pink and sail tones paired with camo cargo pants and a pink beanie made for one of the cleaner tunnel walk fits of the playoffs so far.

For Travis Scott and Jordan Brand, the playoff tunnel placement is free marketing at the highest possible level. The "Pink Pack" is already one of the most anticipated Jordan drops of May. Banchero's Game 5 appearance only makes that anticipation stronger heading into release day.

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Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink"

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink" is the bolder of the two colorways in the "Pink Pack." A vibrant pink suede base leads the upper, contrasted by a bold red reverse Swoosh and sail leather overlays throughout.

Pink laces, a cream midsole, and a pink rubber outsole round out the palette from top to bottom. Cactus Jack tongue branding and the signature heart detail appear on both pairs in the pack. The colorway reads loud and confident without crossing into overdressed territory.

At $155 retail, the "Tropical Pink" represents one of the more accessible Travis Scott Jordan releases in recent memory.

Read More: Travis Scott And Cactus Plant Flea Market Have A Nike Flea 1 Collab In The Works

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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