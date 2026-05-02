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Sneakers
Paolo Banchero Pulled Up To Game 5 In Travis Scott's Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink"
Paolo Banchero arrived at Game 5 of the Magic-Pistons series wearing the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Tropical Pink."
By
Ben Atkinson
May 02, 2026