Travis Scott Takes Selfies With CEO's Of Nike And Adidas

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 22: Special guest Travis Scott performs during Young Thug's set at the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 22, 2025 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Travis Scott recently linked up with the CEO's of both Nike and Adidas, capturing two iconic selfies that surfaced online.

Travis Scott just posted images with the CEOs of both Nike and Adidas in the same week and the internet is talking. He shared a selfie with Nike CEO Elliott Hill with the caption "Took a flight w/ twin to watch some futbol." Then a second image surfaced of him having dinner in Budapest alongside Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden.

Travis Scott's Nike and Jordan Brand partnership remains active with projects still expected into 2027. That has not stopped people from reading into the Adidas dinner photo heavily. Seeing him sit down with Bjørn Gulden in Budapest while also flying with the Nike CEO in the same week is the kind of thing that gets people talking.

Travis Scott recently broke the record for the most sneaker raffle entries ever with his Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low pulling in 4.4 million entries. He is the most in-demand collaborative partner in the sneaker industry right now. Both brands clearly want to be in his orbit.

He also recently hosted a Nike Football event in Miami and unveiled a new football boot collaboration at the same time. So the Nike relationship is very much still alive. The Adidas dinner just made the week a lot more interesting than anyone expected

Read More: M.I.A. Sues Kid Cudi For Kicking Her Off Tour Via "Publicity" Stunt

Travis Scott Selfies With Nike & Adidas CEO's

The Budapest dinner image is the one that caught the most attention. Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden tagged the Adidas account directly in the post. It certainly leaves fans wondering if the door is open on a Travis Scott and Adidas collaboration in the future.

The Nike CEO photo lands differently. Travis captioned it himself and framed it as a real friendship. Flying together to watch football reads like two people who actually enjoy spending time together. That tone is very different from a formal brand dinner.

Rumors about Travis Scott potentially moving to Adidas have circulated for over a year. He was spotted wearing Adidas Y-3 publicly last year which added early fuel to those reports. Nothing has been confirmed on either side. But photos like these do not slow those conversations down. If anything, it makes them louder

Read More: Kanye West Takes Turkey By Storm After Netherlands Show Gets Cleared

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere Sneakers Tim Cook And Paul McCartney Just Made The Travis Scott Jordan 1 Even Bigger
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Life Travis Scott And Dover Street Market New York Host Raffle For Astroworld Merch
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0