Travis Scott Takes Selfies With CEO's Of Nike And Adidas

Travis Scott just posted images with the CEOs of both Nike and Adidas in the same week and the internet is talking. He shared a selfie with Nike CEO Elliott Hill with the caption "Took a flight w/ twin to watch some futbol." Then a second image surfaced of him having dinner in Budapest alongside Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden.

Travis Scott's Nike and Jordan Brand partnership remains active with projects still expected into 2027. That has not stopped people from reading into the Adidas dinner photo heavily. Seeing him sit down with Bjørn Gulden in Budapest while also flying with the Nike CEO in the same week is the kind of thing that gets people talking.

Travis Scott recently broke the record for the most sneaker raffle entries ever with his Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low pulling in 4.4 million entries. He is the most in-demand collaborative partner in the sneaker industry right now. Both brands clearly want to be in his orbit.

He also recently hosted a Nike Football event in Miami and unveiled a new football boot collaboration at the same time. So the Nike relationship is very much still alive. The Adidas dinner just made the week a lot more interesting than anyone expected

Travis Scott Selfies With Nike & Adidas CEO's

The Budapest dinner image is the one that caught the most attention. Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden tagged the Adidas account directly in the post. It certainly leaves fans wondering if the door is open on a Travis Scott and Adidas collaboration in the future.

The Nike CEO photo lands differently. Travis captioned it himself and framed it as a real friendship. Flying together to watch football reads like two people who actually enjoy spending time together. That tone is very different from a formal brand dinner.

Rumors about Travis Scott potentially moving to Adidas have circulated for over a year. He was spotted wearing Adidas Y-3 publicly last year which added early fuel to those reports. Nothing has been confirmed on either side. But photos like these do not slow those conversations down. If anything, it makes them louder