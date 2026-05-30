M.I.A. Sues Kid Cudi For Kicking Her Off Tour Via "Publicity" Stunt

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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MIA Sues Kid Cudi Kicking Her Off Tour Publicity
Dec 1, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Kid Cudi attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Kid Cudi removed M.I.A. from his "Rebel Ragers" tour due to her political comments during its first few shows.

M.I.A. found herself in controversy in recent years for her proximity to right-wing ideology, but she believes this is unrightfully silencing her. Kid Cudi recently made the decision to remove her from his "Rebel Ragers" tour after she ranted about politics during the first four shows. More specifically, the London native caught backlash for speaking about her Republican self-identity and positing she may be performing for illegal immigrants in the crowd.

Now, according to Complex, she took legal action and launched a lawsuit against Cudi in California federal court yesterday (Friday, May 29). The 50-year-old claimed her contract stipulated over $2.8 million for 33 shows with "sole and exclusive creative control." As such, she believes she had contractual and legal basis to express herself as she pleased.

But M.I.A. blasted Kid Cudi's decision, reportedly characterizing her political comments as support for a free Palestine, condemning ICE, and criticizing cancel culture against Republican-voting United States citizens. More specifically, the lawsuit alleges the firing was a publicity stunt to counter low ticket sales, and that Cudi's statement about the removal is full of lies.

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Kid Cudi Speaks On M.I.A. Leaving Tour

"I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour. I didn’t want anything offensive at my shows, cuz I already knew what time it was. And I was assured things were understood," the "Flight" artist stated earlier this month. "After the last couple shows, I’ve been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants. This, to me, is very disappointing, and I wont have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding. Rager."

M.I.A. claimed she lost out on various business opportunities after this removal, such as a $290K private party, a Los Angeles merch pop-up, and a sync licensing deal. In addition, she claimed folks have been sending death threats to her and her son.

Also, the lawsuit reportedly lists various statements from M.I.A.'s last show on the "Rebel Ragers" trek. They include "I never thought I’d be cancelled for being a Republican voting American." There's also "Can’t do 'Illygirl,' though some of you could be in the audience," and "Alright, I am illegal. Half of my team are not here because they didn’t get the visa, okay? I want you to know that. Alright, so don’t listen to what the bots say on the internet, okay? [...] We should be above politics."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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