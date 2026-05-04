Kid Cudi Kicks M.I.A. Off His Tour After Republican Rant Gets Met With Boos

BY Alexander Cole
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Kid Cudi gestures to the crowd after a song in his set in the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in
Kid Cudi gestures to the crowd after a song in his set in the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2024.
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M.I.A. was the opening act on Kid Cudi's Rebel Ragers Tour, although that is now officially over thanks to her antics.

Kid Cudi is currently on the Rebel Ragers Tour, where he has been joined by M.I.A. If you have been following M.I.A. as of late, you would know that she has gone down the right-wing pipeline.

While Cudi thought she could keep her politics to herself during the tour, that turned out not to be the case. According to Variety, on Saturday, May 2, during a show at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, M.I.A. went on a political rant about being blackballed for her views. She then went on to suggest that some of the fans in the crowd were undocumented immigrants.

“I’ve been canceled for many reasons. I never thought I would be canceled for being a brown Republican voter," M.I.A. said. “I can’t do ‘Illegal,’ though some of you could be in the audience.”

This rant eventually went viral on social media, with many fans wondering whether or not Kid Cudi would take action. After all, it's his tour, and he has a duty to make his fans feel safe during the show.

Just moments ago, Cudi took action. On Instagram, he revealed that M.I.A. has been fired from the tour. He also revealed that M.I.A.'s team was warned before the tour to stay away from anything offensive. A boundary was crossed, and Cudi did what he had to do.

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Kid Cudi Takes Action

Per Kid Cudi:

“TOUR UPDATE: M.I.A is no longer on this tour. I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn’t want anything offensive at my shows, cuz I already knew what time it was, and I was assured things were understood. After the last couple shows, I’ve been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants. This, to me, is very disappointing, and I wont have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding. Rager.”

This must have been a tough decision for Kid Cudi, who is known for being a safe space for his fans. As of press time, M.I.A. has not commented on the situation.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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