Kid Cudi Kicks M.I.A. Off His Tour After Republican Rant Gets Met With Boos

Kid Cudi is currently on the Rebel Ragers Tour, where he has been joined by M.I.A. If you have been following M.I.A. as of late, you would know that she has gone down the right-wing pipeline.

While Cudi thought she could keep her politics to herself during the tour, that turned out not to be the case. According to Variety, on Saturday, May 2, during a show at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, M.I.A. went on a political rant about being blackballed for her views. She then went on to suggest that some of the fans in the crowd were undocumented immigrants.

“I’ve been canceled for many reasons. I never thought I would be canceled for being a brown Republican voter," M.I.A. said. “I can’t do ‘Illegal,’ though some of you could be in the audience.”

This rant eventually went viral on social media, with many fans wondering whether or not Kid Cudi would take action. After all, it's his tour, and he has a duty to make his fans feel safe during the show.

Just moments ago, Cudi took action. On Instagram, he revealed that M.I.A. has been fired from the tour. He also revealed that M.I.A.'s team was warned before the tour to stay away from anything offensive. A boundary was crossed, and Cudi did what he had to do.

Kid Cudi Takes Action

Per Kid Cudi:

“TOUR UPDATE: M.I.A is no longer on this tour. I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn’t want anything offensive at my shows, cuz I already knew what time it was, and I was assured things were understood. After the last couple shows, I’ve been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants. This, to me, is very disappointing, and I wont have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding. Rager.”