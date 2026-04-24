Kid Cudi Defends Himself Against Fan Claiming He's "Washed Beyond Repair"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kid Cudi Defends Himself Fan Claiming Washed Beyond Repair
Kid Cudi performs in the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2024. Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
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Kid Cudi has always dealt with fan criticism over his artistic moves, whether it's relating to his music or endeavors in film and fashion.

Kid Cudi is getting ready for his "Rebel Ragers" tour, and fans are very excited to see him and his special guests on the road. However, not everyone in his fanbase is feeling the same way. Cudi recently clapped back at a fan (or seemingly former fan) who had some harsh words about his more recent artistic moves in his career.

Still, the Twitter user he snapped at was not entirely disrespectful. "i respect how kid cudi is now washed beyond repair but still shows up and puts out music. i'll never listen to his latest garbage but i respect it," the fan wrote, as caught by XXL on Instagram.

"Hahaha man F**K U DUDE IM THE ILLEST N***A!!!" the Cleveland artist responded in a since-deleted quote-tweet. "NO ONE in this industry can do what I do. ugly hatin muthaf***as like u been on my d**k for YEARS and Im still here! U gotta learn bro, i aint NEVER give a f**k about what a troll like u has to say. U n***as aint stoppin nothing. Im so wash but u just GOTTA tweet about me. Now, bum a**, watch me shine. TOUR NEXT WEEK GET TIX!!"

This follows the release of Kid Cudi's HAVE U BN 2 HEAVEN @ NITE? EP. Many fans liked it, but others were clearly not so impressed. We'll see if he returns fire at more critics online soon or if he keeps it quiet for the "Rebel Ragers" tour.

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Kid Cudi's "Rebel Ragers" Tour

Cudi's upcoming "Rebel Ragers" tour will host special guests M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, Dot Da Genius, and me n ü across North America. It will run from April 28 to June 27, starting in Phoenix and wrapping up in California. It will most likely run through not just the "HALO'S ON ANGELS" artist's new music, but also the many beloved classics under his belt.

Kid Cudi's extracurricular career moves in film, fashion, and beyond haven't dampened his musical ambitions. Not everyone's a fan of his recent music, but as he mentioned in his tweet, criticism will never go away. So Cudi continues to push through and attempt to prove his detractors wrong.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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