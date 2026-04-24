Kid Cudi Defends Himself Against Fan Claiming He's "Washed Beyond Repair"

Kid Cudi is getting ready for his "Rebel Ragers" tour, and fans are very excited to see him and his special guests on the road. However, not everyone in his fanbase is feeling the same way. Cudi recently clapped back at a fan (or seemingly former fan) who had some harsh words about his more recent artistic moves in his career.

Still, the Twitter user he snapped at was not entirely disrespectful. "i respect how kid cudi is now washed beyond repair but still shows up and puts out music. i'll never listen to his latest garbage but i respect it," the fan wrote, as caught by XXL on Instagram.

"Hahaha man F**K U DUDE IM THE ILLEST N***A!!!" the Cleveland artist responded in a since-deleted quote-tweet. "NO ONE in this industry can do what I do. ugly hatin muthaf***as like u been on my d**k for YEARS and Im still here! U gotta learn bro, i aint NEVER give a f**k about what a troll like u has to say. U n***as aint stoppin nothing. Im so wash but u just GOTTA tweet about me. Now, bum a**, watch me shine. TOUR NEXT WEEK GET TIX!!"

This follows the release of Kid Cudi's HAVE U BN 2 HEAVEN @ NITE? EP. Many fans liked it, but others were clearly not so impressed. We'll see if he returns fire at more critics online soon or if he keeps it quiet for the "Rebel Ragers" tour.

Kid Cudi's "Rebel Ragers" Tour

Cudi's upcoming "Rebel Ragers" tour will host special guests M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, Dot Da Genius, and me n ü across North America. It will run from April 28 to June 27, starting in Phoenix and wrapping up in California. It will most likely run through not just the "HALO'S ON ANGELS" artist's new music, but also the many beloved classics under his belt.